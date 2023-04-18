Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for Pittsburgh Pirates ace as contract stalemate continues

Bryan Reynolds has proved to be one of the most consistent players for the Pittsburgh Pirates since his debut in April 2019. However, he reportedly requested a trade from the Pirates last month after contract negotiations between the player and team came to a dead end.

Reynolds is a promising young player who has proved his mettle in the major leagues, so there will be no shortage of teams willing to sign him. Here's a look at five potential landing spots for the young outfielder:

#1 Texas Rangers

The Rangers have put together an impressive roster for 2023, signing several free agents during the offseason to bolster their squad.

However, they're reportedly looking to add more strength as they want to win the AL West in the regular season. They're on the lookout for a left fielder, and Reynold may just be the perfect option.

#2 New York Yankees

The Yankees have quite rightly built a reputation for landing upcoming stars who are unhappy with their current teams.

Whenever any player is surrounded by trade rumors, the Yankees are always among those circling to sign them. Bryan Reynolds would be a great addition to the Yankees if they land him.

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in the young outfielder as they continue to look for hungry players who can add some fighting spirit to the team. The Dodgers have struggled in recent years, so a player like Bryan Reynolds may be exactly what they need.

#4 Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are another team expected to be in the running for Reynolds. They could use some firepower in their batting lineup as well as a young outfielder who can cover considerable distances in a short time.

#5 Miami Marlins

The Marlins have also reportedly expressed interest in signing the young outfielder.

They could be among the teams to offer a contract for Reynolds. They're third in the NL East and looking to challenge for the division series. A reinforcement in the form of Bryan Reynolds could be a huge boost to their ambitions.

Pittsburgh Pirates willing to extend Bryan Reynolds' contract

While several MLB teams like the Rangers, Yankees and Dodgers are circling around the Bryan Reynolds situation, reports suggest that the Pittsburgh Pirates remain interested in extending their young star.

While negotiations before opening day fell apart, the Pirates are still trying to convince Reynolds to stay with them.

