“We haven't played our best. Everything's kind of not clicking all together" - Bryce Harper believes the team needs to step up in order to win after Philadelphia Phillies poor start to the season

Reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper knows Philadelphia Phillies fans are disappointed with the team's slow start to the season. The All-Star rightfielder shared his frustrations before the Phillies began their series with the Colorado Rockies.

After defeating the Oakland Athletics to open the season, the Phillies dropped two series immediately afterward giving them a losing record and landing them at third in the National League East.

Bryce Harper has a lot to prove in 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies were burdened by high expectations entering the 2022 season. Bryce Harper had convinced Phillies owner John Middleton to exceed the luxury tax threshold to build a roster capable of taking the NL East. The team signed outfielder/designated hitter and World Series champion Kyle Schwarber and All-Star third baseman Nick Castellanos to lucrative multi-year contracts. This further amplified the team's strengths as well as the weaknesses on their roster. Philadelphia's defense ranks eighth this season in errors.

Another part of the slow start can be attributed to Harper himself. The face of the Philadelphia Phillies is batting .225 on the young season, causing the Phillies to rely more heavily on a shallow pitching staff. While Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are a solid 1-2 punch on paper, the right-handers haven't been able to put together back-to-back quality outings yet. Thus, the spotlight will get a little bit brighter on the 2021 NL Most Valuable Player.

Harper is in the midst of a $330 million contract to be paid out of 13 years. Since joining the club from their NL East rivals the Washington Nationals, Bryce Harper has not made an All-Star team or played in a playoff game. The former number one overall pick, however, is determined to elevate his teammates and looks to be turning his fortunes around. Over his last five matchups, Harper has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs, which is a positive indication that his slump may be coming to an end.

"Bryce Harper’s throwing elbow is sore. He is DHing today for second straight day. He will DH the next two days, too. Girardi said it doesn’t affect Harper when he swings. Phillies go Schwarber-Vierling-Castellanos in big Coors Field outfield." - @ Matt Gelb

This season will prove to be one of massive consequences for Bryce Harper as the right fielder intends to show owner John Middleton that exceeding the luxury tax threshold was worth it. To do that, the Philadelphia Phillies have to at least make it into the playoffs. Otherwise, it's possible that the team will never spend this much money on player acquisitions again.

