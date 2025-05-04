Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso’s wives, and more send heartfelt messages to Sean Manaea’s spouse after major announcement

New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea, along with his wife Talat, recently shared a big personal announcement that garnered heartfelt wishes from friends and family. After getting married in November 2024, Sean and Talat are now expecting their first child together.

On Saturday, the couple announced the happy news by sharing several images with a heartfelt caption:

“A new chapter of our story 🤍”

One image showed Sean and Talat wearing white shoes while standing on stairs, with a cute pair of little white sneakers placed between them. Another image featured Talat in a beautiful pink dress standing beside her husband, who wore a light-colored shirt and pants.

Both were visibly happy as they held up the sonography photos of their baby. Many heartfelt reactions poured in, including one from Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, who commented:

“Congrats 💛”

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, also congratulated the happy couple, writing:

“My niece! 🥹 So excited for you guys! Can’t wait to add a new lil member to Acia’s, Kalina’s and Amapola’s girl gang/cousin crew 💞”

Another fellow Mets player, Pete Alonso’s wife, Haley, commented:

“We are so excited for baby manaea!! ❤️”

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara, wrote:

“So beyond happy for you two 🥹🤍”

Athletics pitcher Luis Severino also congratulated Sean Manaea, writing:

“@seanmanaea I think you should name it sevy and I will pay for college hahahahahaha congratulations seannnnnn”

IG comments (Credits: Instagram@tataloojoon93)

Sean Manaea opens up about his wife Talak’s positive experience with the New York Mets

Sean Manaea opened up about the New York Mets' family atmosphere, which his wife Talat also experienced. In January, while discussing his decision to sign with the Mets, Sean said (via AP News):

“I thought that it was a perfect fit. I know Talat, my wife now, she loved it on the family side, as well… The communication between the wives and the organization has been incredible. I know Talat’s said a lot of great things about them. And they just take care of everything. When I’m at the field, you need tickets or something like that, it’s super easy and they kind of accommodate for that.”

In 2024, Manaea joined the Mets on a two-year, $28 million contract. After the season ended, he opted out to explore free agency. In December, he decided to re-sign with the Mets, agreeing to a three-year, $75 million deal.

