Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper found himself embroiled in controversy for charging at the Colorado Rockies dugout during their 4-0 loss to them, as tempers flared in the Mile High City on Sunday night.

Appearing to exchange words with Rockies reliever Jake Bird at the top of the seventh, Harper was ejected from the game for setting off an altercation that cleared both teams' benches and bullpens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bryce Harper ejected after charging Rockies dugout" - 9NEWS Denver, Twitter.

Harper didn't mince his words for the Colorado Rockies after being held back by his team, with writer Nick Piccone guessing by making out from Harper's lips that he said “you’re a loser fucking organization” to the Rockies dugout.

Nick Piccone @_piccone Nick Piccone @_piccone Trying to read Harper’s lips on the confrontation and I think I made out “you’re a loser fucking organization” and that’s funny af Trying to read Harper’s lips on the confrontation and I think I made out “you’re a loser fucking organization” and that’s funny af Bryce Harper to the Rockies: "You're a loser fucking organization. Every single one of you" twitter.com/_piccone/statu… Bryce Harper to the Rockies: "You're a loser fucking organization. Every single one of you" twitter.com/_piccone/statu… https://t.co/TJT39HEP2v

"Bryce Harper to the Rockies: 'You're a loser f***ing organization. Every single one of you'" - Nick Piccone, Twitter.

The Philadelphia Phillies currently lead the four-game series after winning games 1 and 2 and will look to close out the series on Monday night. The Rockies on the other hand will look to tie the series after a seriously impressive comeback showing in Game 3.

Bryce Harper says it was a heat-of-the-moment thing

Speaking to Alex Coffey after the game, Harper conceded that while it was a heat-of-the-moment thing, he didn't appreciate the fact that Bird aimed digs at his teammates.

"I get emotion," Harper said after the game (via Alex Coffey). "I understand getting fired up after an inning and stuff like that, but once you make it about a team, or make it about yourself and the other team, that's when I've got a problem with it. You guys saw my reaction. I wasn't very happy.

Harper concluded by commending his teammates for having his back post-game.

"He did what he did and after that he kind of flew away, went into the dugout. He gestured 'come on,' but that was about it. After that point I was just, I went out there just to go, J.T. [Realmuto] was right behind me, Taijuan [Walker], same thing. I appreciate my teammates for coming out with me and doing that. Heat of the moment, that kind of thing. But like I said, once we got out there, he kind of flew into the dugout and just went away and nobody really saw him after he did what he did," Harper said.

Poll : 0 votes