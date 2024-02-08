Bryce Harper's custom-built $44,970 Toyota Tacoma SR5, an on-road monster with enhanced comfort and style

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is often said to be one of the best right-fielders of his generation. Apart from his on-field presence and his brilliance on the pitch, Harper is also famous for his car collection. This collection includes a custom-built Toyota Tacoma SR5.

The Tacoma was one of the first cars the seven-time All-Star bought and he was first seen driving it in the Arizona fall league in 2011. According to the Toyota of Clovis dealership, this custom-made beauty is valued at $44,970.

Harper's Black monster truck has a 2.7 L I-4 Engine and a horsepower of 159 @ 5200 rpm. It has a torque of 180 @ 3800 rpm and also has a 5-spd man w/OD transmission.

Back in 2011, many thought the car was a customized Toyota Tundra Crew Max, built by Shoreline Motors of California. However, this car is indeed a Toyota Tacoma.

A closer look at Bryce Harper's Phillies career

Former Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper joined the Phillies back in 2019 in free agency. He signed a $330 million 13-year contract and has been a key component of the team ever since.

In his first season in Philadelphia, Harper became the first player in franchise history to hit 100 or more RBIs in one season.

In 2023, the star went under the knife for Tommy John surgery and was expected to be out for quite some time. However, he returned to the field in May and in July, Harper made his first career appearance as a first baseman.

The MLB star has won numerous accolades during his time with the team. This includes an All-Star appearance in 2022, one NL MVP in 2021, two Silver Slugger Awards, and one NL Hank Aaron award.

