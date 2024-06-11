"Burn down the f***ing town" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin jokes about her offbeat summer plans far from clichés

Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin, has traveled all around the US due to her husband's MLB career. This has also meant that Lance spends a lot of time away from her and their three children.

With her husband spending a lot of time on the road, Dymin has turned to her blog, "Dymin in the Rough," and other forms of internet influence as a part-time career. In an upload on TikTok, Dymin got crafty, claiming in a comedic lip-sync that she planned to "burn down the f***ing town."

Lynn and Dymin married in early 2020 and share three children together, who have been raised in Marion, Illinois. Now 37, Dymin has stood by Lance Lynn through some of the most trying seasons of his career, both on the field and off of it.

The 2023 season was a career-worst for Lynn. Split between the Chicago White Sox and LA Dodgers, the big left-hander posted a 5.73 ERA across 33 starts, the highest figure of his career. Moreover, consistent weight problems have taken a toll on Lynn's health for some time now.

Around 2014, Lynn embraced a new diet. His marriage to Dymin and responsibility to their children have undoubtedly inspired Lynn to further embrace healthy habits.

"Lance Lynn bump day WE HERE" - redbirdriot

Now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals after inking a one-year, $11 million deal during the offseason, Lynn appears to have regained some of his former pitching prowess. In 13 starts for the Cards this season, he has a 3.58 ERA and 63 strikeouts across 65 innings of work.

Lance Lynn relies on wife Dymin's comic support

Over his career, Lynn has pitched through some highs but also some lows. A three-time Cy Young finalist, Lance Lynn has also finished with ERA numbers over 4.50 in multiple seasons. On June 7, he was pulled for allowing four earned runs in four innings against the Colorado Rockies, while he shut out the Phillies in his last start.

Throughout the ups and downs, Dymin has always been there for her husband, often in hilarious form. In a recent "Ask me Anything" on her Instagram account, Dymin claimed:

"I like my husband... sometimes. I like baseball pants, I like margaritas, I definetly like nachos. I like meeting new people, I like meeting fans"

With his MLB career winding down, Lynn is undoubtedly happy to have had Dymin standing by his side all this time.

