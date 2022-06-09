“Can you f**king win please” “not even funny” - Los Angeles Angels fans react to 14th straight loss for club after Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were unable to end losing streak

Two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Angels had a record of 27-17, they were in a statistical tie with the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West, and they were also in a playoff position. That was before everything began to go horribly wrong.

After a 14-game winless streak, the Angels now have a record of 27-31, and are tied with the Texas Rangers, both being 9.5 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros. Despite having some of the best players in the game of baseball, the Los Angeles Angels just are not getting it done, and the fans cannot understand it.

The Los Angeles Angels' 0-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox last night was their 14th straight loss dating back to the end of May. The sole run of the game was scored by Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo as he was driven home by an RBI double from first baseman Bobby Dalbec.

Earlier this week, the Angels dismissed their manager, Joe Maddon. Maddon had been with the team since 2020 but had failed to manage the Angels to a winning record throughout his three years there.

The Los Angeles Angels have not made the MLB postseason since 2014, which was also the last time they won their division. With a contract worth around half a billion dollars, Mike Trout has been shouldering the lion's share of the blame.

However, things were made even worse when Mike Trout left the game last night with groin issues. Trout went 0-11 in their most recent series in Philadelphia, but is showing signs of a rebound after he went 3-for-4 in the Boston series prior to the injury.

Things are even worse for phenomenon Shohei Ohtani, who has not recorded an RBI in over a week. Shohei Ohtani has hit well below .200 in the month of June so far.

In an effort to try and shift their fortunes, the Angels decided that they would all employ Nickelback, a Canadian rock band, to try and turn their fortunes around. All Angels players used songs from the band as they stepped up to bat last night.

It did not make up very much of a difference as the Boston Red Sox eked out a 1-0 victory over the Angels.

The series will conclude tomorrow as the Angels will get set to play the New York Mets this weekend.

