Can I watch MLB games for free on the Fourth of July? Here's everything you need to know 

To celebrate America's Independence Day, MLB.TV is currently running a Fourth of July free preview, allowing fans to watch games for free until Thursday. The free preview access initially went live Monday, and some fans already noticed the permit to watch baseball free of charge.

In order to make use of the free preview, you will need to have to create an MLB.com account. Existing users can also access the trial without entering any credit card details.

All you need to do is set up an account with your email address. This is the only requirement to sign up and watch a limited number of baseball games for free on MLB.TV.

MLB Schedule for Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani

All 30 teams will be in action on the Fourth of July. Here's a look at the full schedule for all MLB games on Wednesday:

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Yankees

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners vs San Francisco Giants

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Guardians

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2023 MLB All-Star game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 11. The highly-anticipated clash between the best of the NL and AL will commence at 8 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

The All-Star game will be telecast live on Fox. Fans who don't have access to cable can live stream the showpiece event on the FOX Sports app.

This year marks the third time that Seattle is hosting the Midsummer Classic, having previously held the affair in 1979 and 2001.

