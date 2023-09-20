Can the Mariners make it to the playoffs? Exploring Seattle's playoff odds as regular season nears the end

The young and hungry Seattle Mariners are on the verge of making just their second playoff appearance in 22 years.

It won't be easy but Seattle remains in the hunt for one of the final wild card spots as we approach the end of September. Scott Servais' team has been one of the hottest since the All-Star break and continues to exceed expectations.

Seattle are currently 83-68 and just one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card standings. They are tied with division-rival Texas Rangers as we approach the final 11 games of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mariners are set to face the Rangers seven times in the coming days in what will be a vital matchup. They also face the defending World Series champions the Houston Astros in a three-game series.

The road is difficult but if this young Mariners team can hold their nerve, there is no reason a deep playoff push is out of the question.

The Seattle Mariners are 28-16 since the August 1st trade deadline

Julio Rodríguez gestures toward the dugout during a baseball game in Oakland, CA

Since the MLB Trade Deadline, Seattle have been one of the hottest teams in baseball.

Led by Dominican outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Seattle have had one of the most potent offenses in the American League this year.

Cal Raleigh, Teoscar Hernandez, J.P. Crawford, Eugenio Suarez and Ty France have been some of their standout players this year.

Seattle ranks seventh in the AL in home runs (198), sixth in RBIs (690) and fifth in stolen bases. The team has accumulated 716 runs over 151 games, averaging just over 4.7 runs per game.

A key factor for Seattle qualifying for the postseason will come down to their upcoming seven games versus the Texas Rangers. The two teams are currently tied in the standings and a dominant performance versus Texas could be the difference in a playoff spot and going home early.