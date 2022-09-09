“Cardinals devil magic working at its best” “Only the Cardinals can pull something off like this” - MLB Twitter astonished as St. Louis Cardinals snap insane 0-817 streak 

Entering the bottom of the ninth with a 5-1 deficit against the Washington Nationals, we all thought that the St. Louis Cardinals were down and out.

However, an astonishing comeback saw the Cardinals win 6-5. In doing so, they became the first team this season to win a game after trailing by four or more runs entering the bottom of the ninth. Prior to Wednesday, all MLB teams combined for a 0-817 record in that regard.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The St. Louis Cardinals are the 1st team this season to win a game in which they trailed by 4 or more runs entering the bottom of the 9th inning.



All teams in MLB combined were 0-817 in such games this season. The St. Louis Cardinals are the 1st team this season to win a game in which they trailed by 4 or more runs entering the bottom of the 9th inning.All teams in MLB combined were 0-817 in such games this season.

"The St. Louis Cardinals are the 1st team this season to win a game in which they trailed by 4 or more runs entering the bottom of the 9th inning. All teams in MLB combined were 0-817 in such games this season." - ESPN Stats & Info

The rally began with Nolan Arenado’s RBI double before Corey Dickerson’s RBI groundout halved the deficit.

Yadier Molina singled to bring the Cardinals within touching distance. Tommy Edman turned out to be the walk-off hero, scoring the go-ahead double to complete one of the greatest comebacks in MLB history.

It’s not something that happens every day, so fans were naturally left astonished.

Jayemel Music Universe @Jayemel16



Only the Cardinals can pull something off like this, just like the 2011 WS game 6 down to our last out.



Birds really do keep you on the edge lol. @ESPNStatsInfo Thats crazy!!!Only the Cardinals can pull something off like this, just like the 2011 WS game 6 down to our last out.Birds really do keep you on the edge lol. @ESPNStatsInfo Thats crazy!!!Only the Cardinals can pull something off like this, just like the 2011 WS game 6 down to our last out.Birds really do keep you on the edge lol.

Mary Cummings @Marysblues #stlouiscardinals #STL @ESPNStatsInfo hence their commonly referred to nickname “Cardiac Cards”- and why we fans cannot comprehend leaving before the end of the game with our beloved @Cardinals @ESPNStatsInfo hence their commonly referred to nickname “Cardiac Cards”- and why we fans cannot comprehend leaving before the end of the game with our beloved @Cardinals! #stlouiscardinals #STL

The Cardinals showed incredible resilience to pull this comeback off. It’s not easy to replicate, but the performance will surely instill a feeling of invincibility among St. Louis fans.

James J. Greenwald @khorkey @ESPNStatsInfo @dgoold What an epic win. Last night was a benchmark win setting the stage for the next 3 weeks! Go Cardinals! @ESPNStatsInfo @dgoold What an epic win. Last night was a benchmark win setting the stage for the next 3 weeks! Go Cardinals!👍⚾️

The result saw the Cardinals maintain a commanding 9.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central.

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is chasing history

Paul Goldschmidt remains the frontrunner for this season’s National League MVP award. That’s not enough, as Goldie wants more.

Goldschmidt is chasing a triple crown in a bid to become the first NL player to achieve that feat since Joe Medwich in 1937. He homered for the 35th time last night to open the scoring.

"Goldy sends one to Big Mac Land and the #STLCards are on the board!" - Bally Sports Midwest

As of now, Goldschmidt leads the NL in terms of batting average (.329) and RBIs (108). His 35 homers are the second-most in the NL, just behind Kyle Schwarber’s 36.

With less than four weeks remaining until the postseason, Goldschmidt finds himself in a strong position to claim the Triple Crown.

What matters more to him, however, is that the St. Louis Cardinals have everything in their arsenal to challenge for this year's World Series.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif