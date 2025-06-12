Cardinals vs Brewers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 12, 2025

National League Central Division rivals square off on Thursday when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Milwaukee Brewers. This is going to be a huge weekend series as both teams are trying to make up ground in the playoff race.

St. Louis comes into this game with an overall record of 36-32, while Milwaukee is right behind them at 36-33 on the season. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and some predictions that should be made.

Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction

Sonny Gray is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

The St. Louis Cardinals will be sending Sonny Gray to the mound in this matchup. He has gone 7-1 with a 3.35 ERA so far this season. St. Louis has been scuffling a bit of late, but Gray is the perfect pitcher to get the team back on track.

There isn't a ton of power in the lineup for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado leads the way with eight home runs. St. Louis will need the offense to get going in this series, and they need to continue getting clutch hits.

Christian Yelich is currently out of the lineup for the Brewers, and that's a huge blow to the team. Yelich leads the way with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs, and his absence is going to be felt.

The Brewers are going to be turning to rookie Jacob Misiorowski for this matchup as he makes his MLB debut. This should be a game in which the Cardinals take control as they have the better starting pitcher.

Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals 5, Milwaukee Brewers 3

Cardinals vs. Brewers odds

Money Line: St. Louis Cardinals -130, Milwaukee Brewers +110

Run Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (+135), Brewers +1.5 (-160)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-115), Under 7.5 (-105)

Cardinals vs. Brewers injuries

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Brendan Donovan (2B/OF): Day to day (Left toe discomfort)

Jordan Walker (OF): 10-Day IL (Left wrist inflammation)

Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Christian Yelich (OF): Day to day (Right wrist swelling)

Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow contusion)

Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)

Connor Thomas (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow arthritis)

Garrett Mitchell (OF): 15-Day IL (Left oblique tightness)

Cardinals vs. Brewers picks

This game might be played in Milwaukee, but it is going to be the St. Louis Cardinals that are able to take control of the series opener.

Money Line: St. Louis Cardinals -130

Run Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-115)

