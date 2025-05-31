Cardinals vs Rangers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 31, 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers are set to square off on Saturday for Game 2 of their interleague series. The Rangers wasted little time blowing out the Cardinals in the series opener, and St. Louis has to find a way to respond.
It's been a great start to the season for the Cardinals in 2025, as they are 32-25 on the year. Texas is still trying to get things turned around, sitting at 28-30 on the year.
The odds for Game 2 of the series are now out, and some predictions can be made.
Cardinals vs. Rangers prediction
Veteran Sonny Gray is set to start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. He has gone 5-1 with a 4.06 ERA so far in 2025. Pitching has been carrying the Cardinals to begin the year, and Gray should keep that trend going.
Lars Nootbar leads the Cardinals with eight home runs, while Brendan Donovan is hitting .333. St. Louis continues to come up with clutch hits, which will be something to watch in this matchup.
The Texas Rangers will send veteran Patrick Corbin to the mound on Saturday, and he is 3-3 with a 3.75 ERA. Corbin needs to set the tone for the Rangers in this game as they don't have a ton of offense.
Wyatt Langford has belted 11 home runs for Texas, but this team needs more offense. Look for the Rangers to come up just a bit short in this one as Gray can get the win.
Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals 4, Texas Rangers 3
Cardinals vs. Rangers odds
Money Line: St. Louis Cardinals -155, Texas Rangers +130
Run Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (+115), Rangers +1.5 (-135)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130), Under 7.5 (+110)
Cardinals vs. Rangers injuries
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
Brendan Donovan (2B): Day to day (Left hip tightness)
Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)
Texas Rangers injury report
Nathan Eovaldi (RHP): Day to day (Triceps fatigue)
Evan Carter (OF): 10-Day IL (Right quad strain)
Cody Bradford (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow sprain)
Joc Pederson (DH): 10-Day IL (Right hand fracture)
Kumar Rocker (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Cardinals vs. Rangers picks
The St. Louis Cardinals will respond with a big win on Saturday, so when making picks, focus on the visitors.
Money Line: St. Louis Cardinals -155
Run Spread: Texas Rangers +1.5 (-135)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (+110)