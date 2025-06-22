Cardinals vs. Reds: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 22, 2025

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to wrap up a three-game series on Sunday at Busch stadium. St. Louis has won each of the first two games. So Cincinnati will be trying to avoid the sweep in this road game.

The Reds are now sitting at 39-38 for the season. On the other hand, the Cardinals have improved to 42-35. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup between the two rivals in the NL Central Division, and a prediction for the game.

Cardinals vs. Reds prediction

The Cincinnati Reds are going to have Andrew Abbott on the mound in the series finale. He has been a great pitcher so far this season. Abbott comes into this game with a record of 6-1 and has an ERA of 1.84 to show his dominance.

Andrew Abbott will be pitching today - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz is leading the way with 17 home runs so far this season. He has also driven in 52 runs. The Reds need to get the offense going in this game to have a shot at winning on Sunday.

Miles Mikolas is going to be on the mound for the Cardinals on Sunday. He has gone 4-4 with a 4.35 ERA this season. Mikolas is a pitcher who gives up hits, and that could prove to be a problem in the matchup with the Reds.

Nolan Arenado is leading the Cardinals with 10 home runs. The team scores runs by coming up with clutch hits. Look for that trend to end on Sunday as Abbott and the Reds look to get a big win.

Prediction: Cincinnati Reds 6, St. Louis Cardinals 4

Cardinals vs. Reds odds

Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -110, St. Louis Cardinals -110

Run Spread: Reds -1.5 (+145), Cardinals +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+105), Under 9.5 (-125)

Cardinals vs. Reds injuries

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Ivan Herrera (C/DH): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Wade Miley (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left flexor strain)

Austin Hays (OF/DH): 10-Day IL (Left foot contusion)

Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Graham Ashcraft (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right groin strain)

Hunter Greene (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right groin strain)

Carson Spiers (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)

Tyler Callihan (LF/2B): 10-Day IL (Broken left forearm)

Brandon Williamson (LHP): Likely 2026 (Torn UCL)

Cardinals vs. Reds picks

St. Louis has won the first two games of the series, but the focus should be on the Reds to win the series finale.

Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -110

Run Spread: Reds -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+105)

