Carlos Carrasco Landing Spots: 3 possible destinations for the veteran starter after being DFA'd by the Yankees

It appears that it is the end of the road with the New York Yankees for veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco. On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that the 38-year-old has been designated for assignment, all but ending his tenure with the club. While Carrasco's numbers have left something to be desired, the fact that the Yankees are dealing with multiple injuries make it a curious move.

Carlos Carrasco's best years might be behind him, however, he has been able to post a 2-2 record with a 5.91 ERA, 1.531 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts over 32.0 innings of work. While the veteran struggled at times for the New York Yankees this season, he has shown that he is still a worthy starter at the Major League level and could draw interest elsewhere.

Here's a closer look at 3 potential landing spots for Carlos Carrasco after being DFA'd by the Yankees

#1 - Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been active lately when it comes to adding veteran pitchers with plenty of experience. Last week, the Blue Jays agreed to terms with Jose Urena and Spencer Turnbull, however that does not mean that they won't look for additional help.

Carlos Carrasco might not be a superstar but he could provide the club with even more pitching depth as a starter or even a bullpen arm. The Blue Jays have struggled to get production out of the back end of their rotation and adding another affordable option might be the best path forward.

#2 - Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have been ravaged by injuries this season, which makes them an intriguing landing spot for Carlos Carrasco. The Brew Crew remains without the likes of Nestor Cortes, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Civale, and Aaron Ashby, which could make a Carraco an intriguing option, even if it's only in the short-term.

#3 - Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have not be anywhere close to the contender they were hoping to be coming into the year. One of the main problems for the club has been their pitching staff, which currently has the 29th ranked team ERA, sitting at a whopping 5.43. At this point, adding a proven veteran liek Carasco might not hurt given the lack of success they have already been experiencing this season.

