Carlos Correa: 3 things you probably didn’t know about the 2x All-Star Shortstop

Carlos Correa, who previously played for the Houston Astros, is a Puerto Rican professional baseball shortstop for the MLB Minnesota Twins.

He was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2012 at age 17. Playing for the side from 2015 to 2021, he won AL Rookie of the Year and a Fielding Bible award, among other awards. He was also selected to the All-World Baseball Classic Team in 2017.

He signed a three-year contract valued at $105.3 million with the Minnesota Twins in 2022.

With the shortstop's feats in mind, here are three other things you probably didn’t know about the 27-year-old MLB star.

#1 Correa is a raw food enthusiast

In one of his interviews, when asked about his diet, Correa said:

“I eat very healthy, I rest well, I train hard but smart. Off-season, I have a strict diet where I eat only lean meats [like salmon] and vegetables [like broccoli and asparagus] and fruits and good carbs [like brown rice].”

When Correa's dog joined him for breakfast.

The pups joined us for breakfast this morning 🥞☕️

#2 Correa has a tattoo of Guy Fieri on his leg

Well, this clearly states that Correa loves food. The 2x All-Star shortstop has a tattoo of Emmy Awardee American restaurateur Guy Fieri on his leg. Correa is a big-time lover of body art. His favorite tattoo, as mentioned in one of his interviews with Alex Bregman, is the one that he has on his arm. It’s related to the time when he and his dad went to a baseball field for the first time.

Spring Training 👊🏽

He has another one featuring a tiger’s face. Correa posted a workout video on Instagram in which he’s seen flaunting the tattoo.

EYE OF THE TIGER 🐅

#3 Carlos Correa is a star in his hometown

Everyone in Puerto Rico loves Correa. His warm encounters with people on the Caribbean Island show how much the city adores him. The 27-year-old shortstop made history by becoming the first Puerto Rican-born baseball player to be taken by the Astros in the 2012 MLB draft.

He commented on his hometown:

"The people in my hometown have been so supportive of me."

Carlos Correa graduated as a valedictorian from the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy.

Joseph Duarte @Joseph_Duarte #mofongo Eight years ago today, Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa ( @TeamCJCorrea ) graduated as valedictorian from Puerto Rico Baseball Academy. Here’s a photo from my four-day assignment, just days after he was selected with No. 1 pick in MLB Draft @mayra_beltran Eight years ago today, Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) graduated as valedictorian from Puerto Rico Baseball Academy. Here’s a photo from my four-day assignment, just days after he was selected with No. 1 pick in MLB Draft @mayra_beltran #mofongo https://t.co/vD06bnYY54

Colorado Rockies v Minnesota Twins

After winning the 2017 World Series, Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, Miss Texas USA 2016 Daniella Rodriguez, on national television. Correa and Rodriguez announced on Instagram in June 2021 that they were expecting their first child.

Baby Boy Correa 💙

In 2021, Carlos Correa was named to his second All-Star Game and won the Golden Glove and Platinum Glove Awards.

