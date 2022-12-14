Carlos Correa Age: How old will the Giants superstar be when his contract ends in 2036?

The shortstop free agent market continues to dish out massive contracts with the latest, and most lucrative, being handed out to Carlos Correa. The former Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros infielder signed a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, establishing a new record for the franchise and position.

Correa is the first San Francisco Giants to sign a $100 million-plus contract since Johnny Cueto signed a six-year, $130 million deal in December 2015.

"You know 13 years, $350mil is not bad considering Carlos Correa is a rare 6-tool player. Glove, arm, speed, hit for average, power, and the Dodgers hate him." - Brian Peacock

The $350 million surpasses the former record set by New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor, as well as tying Philadelphia's Bryce Harper for the length of the deal. At 28 years old, Correa will be under this contract until he turns 40, the same time frame that Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts' new contracts will expire.

"Carlos Correa running to first in the final year of his contract" - Kutt The Social Betting App

Correa's new deal comes roughly a year after turning down a five-year, $160 million offer from the Houston Astros, instead opting for a three-year, option-laden deal with the Minnesota Twins. After struggling to secure a long-term contract last offseason, Correa joined the Twins on a three-year, $105 million deal that included a first-year opt-out.

Correa's contract value sits only behind those of Mike Trout with the Los Angeles Angels, Aaron Judge with the New York Yankees and Mookie Betts with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carlos Correa's 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican infielder is coming off of a productive year with the Twins, finishing the season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs while also hitting for a .291 batting average.

While he continues to be a consistent presence at the plate, it remains to be seen how long Correa will remain at shortstop, as he ranked among the bottom 20% of shortstops in OAA (out above average) last season.

Coupled with his below-average defensive stats last season, Correa is one of the largest shortstops in the Majors at 6-foot-4 and 220 lbs. While third base may be his future, he will man the center of the infield for the Giants for the foreseeable future.

"Carlos Correa is the sort of player a team like the Giants want to build around. He's 28. He plays a premium position at an elite level. He's been an excellent hitter his whole career. He's got leadership skills. Giants certainly paid a premium, but they think it's well worth it." - Jeff Passan

