Dansby Swanson vs. Carlos Correa: Which free agent shortstop is the more valuable asset?

Several weeks into free agency, two top-tier shortstops, Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa, remain without a team. While there is no rush for either player to sign yet, the teams that missed out on Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts have turned up the heat in their pursuit of the top two remaining infielders.

According to Bally Sports, the market for Swanson has begun to heat up with several teams looking to secure the signature of the 2021 World Series champion. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Minnesota Twins are all said to be in the mix.

Correa and Swanson are without question the top remaining shortstops on the open market. Yet, which player would provide more value to their new team? Here is a closer look at both stars:

Dansby Swanson, a winner through-and-through

When looking at Swanson's 2022 season, it's difficult to exclude him from the shortlist of the best shortstops in baseball. He finished as the best defensive shortstop in the majors last season, posting a 20 OAA (outs above average), which was 7 more than the second-highest finisher. His Def rating (defensive value) ranked nearly 5 more than Francisco Lindor, who finished second.

Aside from his elite defensive abilities, Swanson also finished with new career highs in RBIs (96), stolen bases (18), and batting average (.277). He also hit 25 home runs from the Atlanta Braves last season.

Will Carlos Correa land the long-term deal he covets?

Correa, much like Dansby Swanson, is looking to secure a long-term, lucrative deal. In one season with the Minnesota Twins, Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. While his counting stats were down last season, his OBP was among the best of his career.

However, when comparing Swanson to Correa, there is a glaring difference on the defensive side of the ball. While Correa is not a bad defender, he is by no means a game-changer. His Def rating of 2.4 ranked him 19th among eligible players, whereas his OAA of -3 also ranked him 19th.

If Dansby Swanson's career year on offense is real and not a flash-in-the-pan, his elite defensive play, as well as his base-stealing ability, might make him a superior asset to his potential new team.

Yet, if Swanson's offensive numbers regress, an expensive deal may become an albatross for the team that lands him. Carlos Correa may bring more offensive potential, but if Swanson can continue to grow from his 2022 campaign, he may be a valuable addition to any team.

