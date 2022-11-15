Who is Dansby Swanson engaged to? Meet star soccer player Mallory Pugh

It's safe to say that life has been pretty good for Atlanta Braves star Dansby Swanson. He is a World Series champion, is on the verge of signing a lucrative deal this offseason, and is engaged to USWNT forward Mallory Pugh.

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh met through his former teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh's sister. The high-profile, athletic couple have been together since 2017 and officially announced their engagement in December 2021.

"Well, I accidentally got the cutest damn video of Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh embracing post-game at the #WorldSeries | @LieutenantDans7 @MalPugh @USWNT" - Phil Murphy

The 24-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, has been an important member of the United States Women's National Team since 2016. That very year, she became the youngest player to score a goal for the USWNT at the Olympics, scoring against Colombia in the group stages.

She continued etching her name in the history of the USWNT by scoring for the US in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Pugh became the third youngest player in team history to score a goal at the FIFA Women's World Cup. She appeared in every group stage game for the team at the FIFA World Cup.

Just Women’s Sports @justwsports With last night's game-winner, Mallory Pugh became the sixth player in @USWNT history with both 25+ goals and 25+ assists before the age of 25. With last night's game-winner, Mallory Pugh became the sixth player in @USWNT history with both 25+ goals and 25+ assists before the age of 25. https://t.co/wdVWAmh5Zw

"With last night's game-winner, Mallory Pugh became the sixth player in @USWNT history with both 25+ goals and 25+ assists before the age of 25." - Just Women's Sports

On Monday, Pugh scored the game-winning goal in an international friendly against Germany. Her performance helped her take home the Woman of the Match award. Pugh has scored in 10-straight USWNT victories, cementing her presence for one of the best teams in the world.

Where will Dansby Swanson sign?

While Mallory Pugh has been a force for the USWNT, Swanson is no slouch himself. He is entering free agency after the best season of his career that saw him win his first Gold Glove award, as well as being named to his first All-Star team.

Gradick Sports @GradickSports #Braves free agent SS Dansby Swanson & his fiancé Mallory Pugh at the Rawlings Gold Glove award ceremony. Swanson won his first gold glove. #Braves free agent SS Dansby Swanson & his fiancé Mallory Pugh at the Rawlings Gold Glove award ceremony. Swanson won his first gold glove. https://t.co/KI85k8MzKd

"#Braves free agent SS Dansby Swanson & his fiancé [sic] Mallory Pugh at the Rawlings Gold Glove award ceremony. Swanson won his first gold glove." - Gradick Sports

Swanson should be able to secure a lucrative deal this offseason as he is in his prime and coming off another successful campaign. While it is a loaded shortstop free-agent class, Swanson did finish the 2022 season with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a batting average of .277.

Poll : 0 votes