Dansby Swanson Free Agency: Top 5 destinations for Gold Glove All-Star Shortstop 

Twenty-twenty-two was a strange season for Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves. Although the defending World Champions trailed their divisional rival, the New York Mets, they went through a late-season surge to capture their division for the fifth straight season.

Although the Braves lost at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies, they had some high notes this season. Chief among those was shortstop Dansby Swanson. Swanson, appearing in all 162 games for the Braves at shortstop, hit 25 home runs and a career-best 96 RBIs.

However, because the Braves only had Swanson under a one-year deal, the shortstop will now be free to decide where he goes next. Here are some possible destinations.

Top 5 possible destinations for Dansby Swanson

#1 - Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins made a big splash last offseason when they signed Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa to a three-year deal worth about $105 million.

MLBExecutiveBurner @HotStoveintel Carlos Correa Opts Out. Now represented by Boras. Will likely seek the deal Boras landed Corey Seager last offseason (10-$325M). Loaded FA SS market Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson plus Correa. Both Turner / Bogaerts could be fits at 2nd or in versatile roles too. Carlos Correa Opts Out. Now represented by Boras. Will likely seek the deal Boras landed Corey Seager last offseason (10-$325M). Loaded FA SS market Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson plus Correa. Both Turner / Bogaerts could be fits at 2nd or in versatile roles too.

However, after a disappointing year for the Twins, Correa opted out of his contract, leaving a gaping hole at the position. Dansby Swanson, with his defensive prowess and big bat, could be a perfect fit.

#2 - Los Angeles Dodgers

One thing the Dodgers have more than most other teams is money. The Dodgers were paying Trea Turner, their current shortstop, $21 million this season.

Mismatch Philadelphia @MismatchPhilly @NBCSPhilly Trea Turner sliding into Philly on the first day of free agency @NBCSPhilly Trea Turner sliding into Philly on the first day of free agency https://t.co/jD3rbSFmBs

However, it looks like Turner, who led the MLB in plate appearances this season, could leave. If this happens, LA will welcome Swanson with open arms.

#3 - Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are a team with more than a few questions at the shortstop position. All of the stars of their 2016 victory like Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo have all gone. As a result, they have had to build from the ground up. This season, they were relying on 25-year-old Nico Hoerner at shortstop. Swanson could add a lot of depth to that position.

#4 - Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are becoming something of a parody these days. Even with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, two of the best players in the world, they have not been to the postseason since 2014. The Angels are also extremely shallow at the shortstop position.

Jeff Kelton ⚾️ @KnownMLBEnjoyer Me when Luis Rengifo is the opening day shortstop for the Angels! Me when Luis Rengifo is the opening day shortstop for the Angels! https://t.co/J6xqx200tj

They split the season between four players this season. If Dansby Swanson could be convinced to come to the Angels, they could definitely use him. The Angels could also likely offer him a decent salary as well.

#5 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are likely the best team in the MLB to not have an A-list shortstop. Bryson Stott did the job this season. But with an average of .234 and only one year of experience under his belt, Dansby Swanson could certainly add some depth and experience that Stott could use to his advantage.

