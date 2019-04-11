4 promising young female footballers to keep an eye on

A superstar in her own right, who will follow Alex Morgan's footsteps to stardom

Women's football is on the rise and no one can say otherwise. There were two matches in the past month which saw attendance records being broken in both Italy and Spain.

A league match between FC Barcelona Femeni and Atletico Madrid Femenino saw a world record crowd of 60,739, while a Serie A fixture between Juventus and Fiorentina broke the Italian attendance record as 39,027 fans came to witness the match between the two giants.

While women's football's recent rise has seen seasoned players like Alex Morgan, Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, Julie Ertz, Carli Lloyd, and Toni Duggan gain even more international recognition, it has also opened opportunities for some young players who are making the right kind of noise at both the international level and at the club level.

Here are some of the more talented young female football players creating quite an impression:

#4 Deyna Castellanos (Striker, Venezuela/Florida State Seminoles)

Deyna Castellanos (Picture Credit - FIFA.com)

A shock inclusion for the 2017 FIFA Best Women's Player award, a then 17-year-old Deyna Castellanos came under heavy fire from established female football players like Lisa De Vanna, Megan Rapinoe for her selection over much better performers like Australia's Sam Kerr. Rapinoe went to the extent of calling Deyna "some random" amateur player - a far inferior assessment of the young footballer's talent & potential.

Hailing from a country stricken with economic depression, Venezuela's Deyna has always been a tough competitor be it playing football against boys in her neighborhood or making the tough transition from a Spanish-speaking nation to the United States, she has always hurdled over challenges seamlessly.

Currently pursuing a degree in communications from Florida State University, Deyna is a star player of her college's football program having scored 36 goals in 59 matches since her arrival in 2016. She led the Seminoles to their second NCAA National Championship in 2018 with 10 goals and 8 assists in 26 games.

Even before she turned into a college soccer star in the US, Deyna has been a consistent performer for her national team at all levels. She had her first taste of international football in 2014 at the U17 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, whereas a 14-year old, she finished the tournament as the joint top scorer with 6 goals and 3 assists. Deyna has a combined total of 39 goals in 45 matches for Venezuela's U17 and U20 squads. She is the current all-time leading goal-scorer in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with 11 goals.

In April 2018, Deyna was selected for Venezuela's senior squad for their 2018 Copa America Femenina campaign. She gave instant results, scoring 4 goals in only her second match, as Venezuela thrashed Bolivia 8-0.

Still 19 years old, Deyna Castellanos is the future of women's football and will be a leading light for Venezuela's women's football team for years to come, while the chances of seeing her in action at the FIFA Women's World Cup are quite bleak due to the lack of talent in the national team but she would still be a major draw wherever she plays.

