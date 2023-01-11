Carlos Correa Contract: Breaking down returning star's six-year deal with the Twins

Carlos Correa has been in the news more than perhaps any other player in the MLB this season. It seems that every week, the 28-year old shortstop is involved in yet another contract drama.

However, that could all be coming to an end. Earlier this month, it was announced that Carlos Correa will be returning to Minnesota. The star has reportedly passed his physical and is on the verge of signing a six-year deal worth around $200 million, as per multiple sources.

Under the new deal, Correa is due to make $36 million in each of the first three seasons of the six-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. In his third season in 2026, that number will drop to $31.5 million. For the last two years of his contract, he is due to make $30.5 million and $30 million respectively.

The contract also includes a vestion option for $70 million. The additional cash is subject to an agreement that Carlos Correa must make at least 502 plate appearances in his sixth season. The deal also reportedly included an $8 million signing bonus.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Carlos Correa has passed his Twins physical. Announcement coming today. Carlos Correa has passed his Twins physical. Announcement coming today.

"Carlos Correa has passed his Twins physical. Announcement coming today." - @ Jon Heyman

Correa, a former Rookie of the Year Award winner, made waves after the 2021 season when he decided to leave the Houston Astros, having been with the team since 2015.

He helped the Astros win their first-ever World Series in 2017. The shortstop was also instrumental in leading the team back to the Fall Classic in both 2019 and 2021, although they were ultimately unsuccessful.

After the Astros' painstaking loss to the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series, Correa announced that he would not be signing an extension with the team. The news came as a shock to the fanbase, with even his teammate Jose Altuve stating his surprise.

Instead, Correa signed a three-year deal worth $105.3 million with the Minnesota Twins. It originally appeared that this massive acquisition might be the ingredient the Twins needed to win their first divisional pennant since 2019.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ “What the heck is going on with Carlos Correa?!”



Carlos Correa: “What the heck is going on with Carlos Correa?!”Carlos Correa: https://t.co/EVUkKREz2l

"“What the heck is going on with Carlos Correa?!” Correa:" - @ Talkin Baseball

Correa put up a decent 2022 season, hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. However, it wasn't enough for his team, and the Twins finished third in their division, 14 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.

Correa treated the baseball world to yet another surprise when he announced that he would be opting out of his contract with the Twins after only one season. Once again, teams rushed in to try and offer Correa a deal.

Originally, the San Francisco Giants looked poised to sign him. In December 2022, it was announced that Correa would be signing a 13-year deal with the Giants worth $350 million. However, a physical supposedly revealed an abiding problem with Correa's leg.

Just days later, it was announced that the New York Mets were interested in Correa, and were on the verge of signing him to a 12-year, $315 million deal. However, after a physical, the Mets slowly backed away in for the same reason as the Giants.

Carlos Correa's offseason antics make for an awkward return to Minnesota

Minnesota Twins fans will likely have mixed feelings after the charade that Carlos Correa put them through this offseason.

However, for a team that has not won a World Series since 1991, they are probably happy enough to have a bat like Correa's back on their team.

Poll : 0 votes