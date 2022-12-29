Radio silence continues from Mets people and Carlos Correa’s camp

Carlos Correa to the New York Mets is still very much in the air. The team was concerned with the All-Star shortstop's physical examination results, just like the San Francisco Giants did.

There hasn't been any communication between Correa's camp and the Mets. The team would like to restructure the 12-year, $315 million contract, which Correa isn't interested in doing.

"Radio silence continues from Mets people and Carlos Correa camp" said Pat Regazza

It's a tough situation for all those involved. The team has every right to have concerns following a physical examination, which is why physical examinations occur before signing.

Multiple teams have reached out to Correa's agent Scott Boras after news broke that the Mets weren't satisfied with the examination results. He's expressed his desire to play for the Mets rather than return to free agency.

The injury that has caused concerns for both the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants was a right leg fracture. He sustained the injury in 2014 when he was a prospect. It caused him to have surgery that ended his minor league season.

He was able to return the following season without setbacks. This injury hasn't caused him to miss any time in the MLB. With that said, there was still something that raised both doctors' concerns.

Carlos Correa wants to be a part of the New York Mets

If two MLB teams have some concerning issues with Carlos Correa's old leg injury, it's likely more will be too. If he or the Mets back out of the deal, he could face this same situation all over again.

He doesn't want to become a free agent again when the shortstop market has already been run through. Correa was looking to set the market, not be the last shortstop left looking for a deal he believes he deserves. Sure, there would be teams interested in him, but not for the price point he is trying to settle at.

Correa's best bet would be to trim back what he is asking for from the New York Mets and get a deal done. If he wants to play for a competitor, he's in the right place. No team owner has taken it upon themselves like Steven Cohen to build a championship-contending team.

With all of this, it'll be interesting to see if Correa and the Mets can work out a deal.

