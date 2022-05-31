Carlos Correa's better half, Daniella Correa, among panel of judges for Miss Minnesota USA; MLB Network host Kelly Nash comments 'incredible'

Daniella Correa, the stunning wife of Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, was on the Miss Minnesota USA judging panel this year. As a former winner of Miss Texas USA in 2016 and Miss Texas Teen in 2013, she received the honor of judging the beauty pageant, which selects candidates who go on to represent Minnesota in the Miss USA pageant.

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say 'I used everything you gave me." - @ Daniella Correa

Here's the official crown shot of Daniella Rodriguez (Correa):

For the gala event, Daniella wore a shimmery golden dress with nude stilettos and wore her hair down and flowy, looking every bit stunning. In an Instagram carousel, she posted a video of the winners and congratulated them.

"Had such a blast judging the Miss Minnesota USA and Minnesota Teen USA pageant this weekend👑 Congratulations to the new winners." - @ Daniella Correa

Daniella took her son, Kylo, to the paegent venue on the first day and posted an exclusive sneak-peek on her Instagram story. On the first day, Mrs. Correa wore a pink suit layered over a white tank top and channeled the power look with her hair in lengthy locks.

Mrs. Correa with her son, Kylo.

"Quick intermission." - @ Daniella Correa

Looks like Kylo had a good time too!

MLB Network host Kelly Nash calls Daniella Correa "incredible"

Kelly Nash and her husband Dallas Keuchel

Daniella's Instagram picture drew the attention of MLB Network anchor and fellow MLB wife Kelly Nash.

Kelly Nash comments on Mrs. Correa's Instagram post.

"Omgggggggg. Incredible" - @Kelly Nash

Kelly thought Daniella's participation on the Miss Minnesota USA judging panel was incredible.

A fan mistook Daniella for Jennifer Lopez

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

One of her followers named Katherine O'Connor Rodriguez, commented that she mistook Daniella for Jennifer Lopez at a glance.

A user named Blanca commented that Daniella is on fire!

A IG user leaves a comment on Mrs. Correa's post.

Another Instagram user commented, "LOVE you in gold!!"

Alexis Kiara Pedraza mentioned that Daniella looks gorgeous.

Former Miss Texas USA, Mrs. Correa's Instagram post gets showered with lovely comments.

Even after giving birth to a baby boy a few months ago, Daniella Correa still looks fabulous. She is balancing motherhood, personal care, and work with equal elan. She is also a supportive wife to Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far