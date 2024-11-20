Carlos Santana Landing Spots: 3 teams likely to pursue for the former All-Star

Veteran infielder Carlos Santana continues to be a reliable presence, regardless of his age. The 38-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was solid again last season for the Minnesota Twins, posting a .238 batting average with 23 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Even at this point in his career, Santana is not only a steady contributor at the plate but also a solid defender. Even though he'll be entering his 16th MLB season, the former All-Star earned the first Gold Glove Award of his career in 2024.

Thanks to his contributions on both sides of the ball as well as his veteran experience, Santana should draw plenty of interest from clubs looking to bolster their infield. While he will likely need to sign a one-year deal, he should have no problem securing another MLB contract this offseason.

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Carlos Santana in free agency

#1, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros' championship window is still open, so it would be unsurprising to see them pursue a proven veteran like Santana as a short-term solution at first base. After former MVP Jose Abreu failed to work out, the Astros have a need for a consistent contributor at the position. Santana's effectiveness at the plate and on defense could be a game-changer for the star-studded Astros.

#2, New York Mets

The New York Mets are going to be one of the most interesting players to watch this offseason. With superstar first baseman Pete Alonso seeking a massive contract on the open market, the Mets may need to look elsewhere to address a potential opening at first base.

Enter Santana, who could take over Alonso's spot in the lineup if he departs in free agency. Santana could be a solution for the club, even if it is only for one season.

#3, New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are another World Series contender who will likely need to upgrade at first base. After declining Anthony Rizzo's option for 2025, the Yankees' future at the position remains unclear. While the team could look at internal options, Santana could be a viable and affordable option for the Bronx Bombers in 2025.

