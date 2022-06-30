"Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer" - Fresh details emerge about Freddie Freeman firing his agent after returning from his weekend series against Braves

Freddie Freeman fired his former agent, Casey Close, yesterday. Freeman told friends he was motivated to make the decision out of anger for how Close handled his off-season negotiations with the Atlanta Braves.

Close represented Freeman on behalf of the company Excel Sports Management, with which Freeman has now cut all ties.

Freeman played 12 seasons with the Braves prior to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March. MLB analysts speculated that Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos refused to offer Freeman a competitive extension. Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers.

Freeman returned to Atlanta for the first time this season to face the Braves over the weekend.

“Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family,” Freeman said on Tuesday. “I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed.”

Details have now emerged giving context to Freeman's conflict with Casey Close. According to analyst Doug Gottlieb, Close never told Freeman about the Braves' final offer this off-season. Once Freeman became aware of this, he fired Close.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal

"Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal" - Doug Gottlieb

Gottlieb mentioned that this is not an unusual thing to happen between MLB players and their agents. However, in a situation as touchy as Freeman's relationship with the Braves, Close's decision was unquestionably imprudent.

Freddie Freeman fired his agent Casey Close after he withheld details regarding the Braves' final offer this off-season

Freeman's tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been one of distinction. He's batting .306 this season.

It became all too clear last weekend that Freeman's emotional connection to the Atlanta Braves was still very much alive. The first baseman broke down in tears during multiple press conferences while recounting his time with the organization.

Justin Felder @Justin_FOX5

--Former "Regret ... I'm not here to talk about [that]. If I got into that, we'd be here a long time. And emotion would change."--Former #Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who's been emotional his entire press conference "Regret ... I'm not here to talk about [that]. If I got into that, we'd be here a long time. And emotion would change."--Former #Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who's been emotional his entire press conference https://t.co/sH50eMky2P

Freeman won the World Series with the Braves last season after spending 12 years with the team.

Not all of Freeman's teammates feel the same way, however. After the emotional weekend series, Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw told the "New York Post" that he hopes the Dodgers aren't playing second fiddle to the Braves in Freeman's mind.

The Dodgers still won two out of the weekend's three games at Truist Park. Freddie Freeman batted .300 with three runs batted in during the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far