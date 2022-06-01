×
“CATCH OF THE YEAR?!?” - Twitter reacts to New York Mets fan making a barehanded grab of a home run ball while clutching his child in other arm

A New York Mets fan made an insane grab on Starling Marte's home run ball in center field
Modified Jun 01, 2022 01:35 PM IST

The New York Mets are a pretty good team. They're 33-17, have won seven of their last 10 games, and sit comfortably at the top of the National League East division. As it turns out, their fans are pretty talented, too.

In the bottom of the first inning against the Washington Nationals, New York Mets slugger Starling Marte belted a home run to center field. Marte crushed the ball. It had an exit velocity of 107.2 MPH and travelled over 430 feet.

But that didn't stop one dad from making one of the most insane grabs you'll see all year.

Twitter reacts to New York Mets fan making a barehanded grab of a home run ball while clutching his child in other arm

New York Mets fans with the team's mascot, Mr. Met

Ben Verlander, brother of Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, tweeted out a video of the grab as soon as it happened. The man who made the catch held his child in his left arm, reached out over the barrier with his right, made a barehanded catch, and somehow kept his balance all the while.

CATCH OF THE YEAR?!?Bare-handed grab of a Home Run WHILE HOLDING A CHILD!! https://t.co/GSe68OjE4V
"CATCH OF THE YEAR?!? Bare-handed grab of a Home Run WHILE HOLDING A CHILD!!" - @Ben Verlander

It was a nice grab, but many fans couldn't handle the stress of it all. This fan thinks the man's wife will give him a scolding next time she sees him.

@BenVerlander Leaning over a rail??? Mom would like a word. 😂
"Leaning over a rail??? Mom would like a word." - @Rob V.

This fan thought likewise.

@BenVerlander Yea it’s a great catch… but maybe next time just don’t risk it?
"Yea it’s a great catch… but maybe next time just don’t risk it?" - @chris

Hopefully, this isn't the case, but this user anticipates some upcoming marriage problems. Who knows, maybe his wife will congratulate him on the catch.

@BenVerlander divorce papers on the way 💀💀💀
"divorce papers on the way" - @Roan Espino

This user says that, from one dad to another, the catch wasn't worth it.

@BenVerlander As the father of an 11-month old. Nope. I'll be that grumpy old man on this one.
"As the father of an 11-month old. Nope. I'll be that grumpy old man on this one." - @Jess Keating Stewart

This user takes the opposing side and calls the catcher "Dad of the Year."

@BenVerlander @cubman1411 Dad of the Year!!!
"Dad of the Year!!!" - @WBCiii

At the end of the day, this is all that matters.

@BenVerlander Oh, what a catch!!"The baby is fine...", that is most important thing, though👶
"Oh, what a catch!! 'The baby is fine...', that is most important thing, though" - @kenkengota

As this user points out, maybe everyone should've had more faith in this man.

@BenVerlander Daddy's don't drop babies or fly balls
"Daddy's don't drop babies or fly balls" - @Chici Makey

Whether or not it was worth the risk, this man is bound to go viral for that catch.

