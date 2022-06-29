"Catch of the year!" "That's called dedication" - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder goes all out to rob Tampa Bay Rays, crashes into the barricade

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis put his body on the line to rob the Tampa Bay Rays of a base hit, and fans loved it. This was an extremely high-risk play, but it paid off as he was not injured on the play and secured the out.

The Milwaukee Brewers were quick to post a video of the play to Twitter. This highlight will be enjoyed for years to come.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers



Jonathan Davis put his body on the line to come up with the out.



@3_JonathanDavis | #ThisIsMyCrew

This is the kind of play that endears a player to a fanbase for a lifetime. Jonathan Davis has played for three teams in his MLB career, and the Milwaukee Brewers fanbase is embracing him fully.

These are the kind of plays that will be remembered long after the season ends and bring a lasting legacy. This play is already in discussion for being one of the best defensive plays of 2022.

The Tampa Bay Rays did not think that ball would be caught, but the intense effort robbed them of a base hit.

Fans praise the effort of Milwaukee Brewers outfielder

Seeing a player go all out to make a play is an inspiring moment. In those few seconds the ball was in the air, Jonathan Davis had a singular focus. He risked injury, but he made an iconic play and, thankfully, was not hurt.

This is the type of play that even the opposition has to respect, for both the effort and athleticism that is on display.

While the praise was effusive, many who saw the play were very worried for the health of the player. Seeing him immediately grab his back and show pain, many assumed the worst.

Thankfully, Jonathan Davis remained in the game and showed his toughness on top of everything else.

Plays like this can help cement a player's legacy, showing how much they care about the team and the game. This was not the ninth inning of a playoff game. It was the second inning of a game in June. Despite the stakes being lower, Jonathan Davis still put in his full effort against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This play will be watched for years to come.

The Milwaukee Brewers and their fans were astounded by this high effort play. MLB fans in general loved seeing the action, even fans of the Tampa Bay Rays, whom it went against. Jonathan Davis was not a household name prior to this play, but the highlight will live on for posterity.

