Former teammates CC Sabathia and Mark Teixeira found themselves at odds when discussing Robinson Cano's 80-game drug suspension from Major League Baseball.

CC Sabathia, appearing on CBS Radio's Tiki and Tierney, expressed his lack of surprise at Teixeira's remarks regarding Cano's ban.

The tension between the two former Yankees became evident as Sabathia commented:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't want to get into what Tex said, but I'll put it like this: I'm not surprised he said that, coming from him," Sabathia said on Thursday on CBS Radio's Tiki and Tierney.

In response to Sabathia's comments, Teixeira defended his outspoken nature, highlighting his history of speaking his mind on various issues.

He explained that his candour sometimes led to disagreements, but he stood by his beliefs and maintained that he would continue to express his opinions openly, particularly in his role as an ESPN analyst.

Teixeira asserted that he hoped his stance against steroids did not result in him being disliked in the clubhouse. He emphasized his commitment to playing hard and treating his teammates with respect.

He acknowledged that he had taken a stand against certain issues that he disagreed with, often privately, but felt compelled to publicly address the topic of steroids.

CC Sabathia, who had a close relationship with Cano during their time as teammates, refrained from discussing Cano specifically. But he expressed disappointment over the prevalence of steroids in baseball today.

He stated:

"That was a little disappointing and sad. He's one of my guys, but like I said when it initially happened, I can't put it past anybody anymore."

The clash between CC Sabathia and Teixeira highlights the debate surrounding performance-enhancing substances in baseball. It also shows the differing perspectives among players when addressing such issues.

CC Sabathia and his career highlights in MLB

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game 1

Carsten Charles Sabathia, known as CC Sabathia, is a former professional baseball pitcher who enjoyed a remarkable 19-season career in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Born on July 21, 1980, Sabathia played for three teams during his illustrious career— the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees.

Sabathia burst onto the scene in 2001 with the Indians and quickly established himself as a formidable presence on the mound.

He finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting that year, showcasing his exceptional talent. In 2007, Sabathia won the prestigious Cy Young Award, solidifying his status as one of the game's premier pitchers.

During his tenure with the Indians, he led them to a division title in 2007 and their first playoff appearance in years.

Following a mid-season trade in 2008, Sabathia joined the Milwaukee Brewers, aiding them in their playoff run. The following offseason, he signed a record-breaking contract with the New York Yankees, becoming the highest-paid pitcher at the time.

Sabathia excelled with the Yankees, leading the league in wins in 2009 and 2010 and securing a World Series championship in 2009.

He was a key contributor during the Yankees' playoff campaigns and was named the American League Championship Series MVP in 2009.

Despite facing challenges such as diminished velocity, knee injuries, and personal struggles with alcoholism, Sabathia reinvented himself as a control pitcher in the late 2010s.

He earned multiple All-Star selections and received the Warren Spahn Award for three consecutive years (2007-2009).

In 2019, Sabathia announced his retirement, concluding a remarkable career filled with numerous accomplishments.

Off the field, Sabathia continues to contribute to baseball as a special assistant to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, a role he took on in April 2022.

With his impressive achievements and impactful presence, CC Sabathia has left an indelible mark on the game of baseball.

Poll : 0 votes