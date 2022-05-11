"Changing the game. Growing the game. Shohei Ohtani is a global icon" - MLB analyst believes Shohei Ohtani can take Baseball to new heights

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels reached a major career milestone for his team recently against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Angels now have a record of 20-11 and retain their hard-earned top spot in the American League West. However, they are now just one game ahead of the Houston Astros, who are chomping at their heels.

Shohei, still only 27 years of age, has taken the league by storm in the last four seasons. He is now one dinger short of 100 career home runs, and, judging by the way he is going, we doubt it will take much time at all.

Shohei Ohtani smacks his first career grand slam out of the park for the Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hits in the fifth inning.

On Monday night, the Angels were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. The Rays were up 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Mike Trout hit a two-run shot to send his team up by a score of 5-1. It was an important career shot for Trout, as it was his 161st career home run at Angel Stadium. Trout now has more bombs in that park than any other player.

Immediately after Trout's hit, Ohtani hit his own bomb off of Rays relief pitcher Jalen Beeks. It was enough to put the Angels up 6-1 up on their opponents and assume the drivers' seat in the game.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander SHOHEI OHTANI AND MIKE TROUT WITH BACK TO BACK HOME RUNS ON CONSECUTIVE SWINGS THIS IS THE MOST EXCITING TEAM OF ALL TIME!!



An inning later, Ohtani stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. On a 3-1 count against Rays pitcher Calvin Faucher, Ohtani blasted a grand slam, the first of his career, making it an 11-1 game, which is the score that would sustain the Angels for the win.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST GRAND SLAM OF HIS CAREER AND SECOND HOME RUN ON THE NIGHT!!!!



Ohtani's performance and supreme exhibition of raw skill caused MLB analyst Ben Verlander to tweet, "Changing the game. Growing the game. Shohei Ohtani is a global icon." The Angels have two more games against the Rays before going on to face the Oakland Athletics this weekend.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt