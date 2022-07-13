"Charlie Montoyo has been fired as manager of the Blue Jays" - Toronto Blue Jays sack manager out of the blue, bench coach named interim manager

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was just relieved of his duties. This was amid a five-game losing streak for the Blue Jays, who have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games. Although Toronto has been shaky as of recent, this news is quite unexpected.

"Charlie Montoyo has been fired as manager of the Blue Jays, sources tell @TheAthletic." - Ken Rosenthal

Charlie Montoyo has been at the helm of the Blue Jays since 2019. Under him, Toronto had an even record of 236-236 over the course of four seasons.

The Blue Jays lost 95 games during Montoyo's first season as manager. Toronto made the playoffs in the shortened 2020 season only to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card. This past season, the Blue Jays won a stellar 91 games, but they still finished fourth in a stacked American League East.

This season looked different for Toronto in the beginning. Even with a tough American League East, the Blue Jays showed they could be true contenders. After multiple seasons of being on the cusp of the MLB playoffs, this seemed to be their year.

The AL East title is out of the picture, as the New York Yankees currently have the best record in baseball by a wide margin. However, Toronto has looked like they could grab a Wild Card spot and fight in the postseason that way.

Over this recent stretch, the Toronto Blue Jays look nothing like they did earlier in the season. After losing five games in a row, including a four-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners, Toronto is quickly exiting the playoff picture. They are now just two games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles who are in last place in the division.

Where do the Toronto Blue Jays go from here?

The 2022 MLB season is already more than halfway complete, meaning Toronto does not have a lof of time to turn it around. In recent years, organizations have tended to fire managers as an attempt to right a sinking ship. However, the players on the Blue Jays need to step it up fast. If they do not, the Blue Jays could fall out of the playoff race and could even be end up in last place in the AL East.

Now that Charlie Montoyo has been fired, bench coach John Schneider will step in as interim manager. The next few weeks will determine how this season goes for the Blue Jays as the trade deadline approaches. If Toronto gets hot in the rest of July, they will buy at the deadline and make a playoff push. If they stay cold, however, they could either sell or stay out, solidifying their status for this season.

