Freddie and Chelsea Freeman have been happily married for nearly nine years and are parents to Charlie, Brandon John and Maximus Turner.

Chelsea Freeman recently took to social media to speak about a rather hilarious incident that involved her and her best friend, Janette Uggla.

On her Instagram story, Chelsea Freeman posted a picture of herself and Uggla on a night out. She also revealed that a stranger had asked them if they were getting married that night, as the two were wearing all-white dresses.

Chelsea Freeman (L) and Janette Uggala

"Someone asked if we were getting married last night," Chelsea Freeman's caption on the post on Instagram.

What makes the incident funnier is that Janette Uggla is the wife of former MLB star Dan Uggla, and the two have been married for nearly 10 years. She often uploads pictures of herself with her husband and their two children on Instagram. Dan Ugla also has two children from a previous marriage.

More about Freddie and Chelsea Freeman's married life

Freddie (R) and Chelsea Freeman

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman began dating in June 2011 and tied the knot in November 2014.

They welcomed their first son Charlie to the world in 2016. Chelsea and Freddie Freema tried for another child for a few years before exploring fertility options.

In 2020, they arranged for a surrogate to carry their child. In a happier development for the couple, Chelsea Freeman got pregnant almost simultaneously.

The couple's second and third children, Brandon John and Maximus Turner, were born in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Freddie Freeman has admitted that one of the biggest challenges in his life is being away from his family due to his MLB duties.

Freddie Freeman has played 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2010 to 2021, helping the team win the World Series title in his final year with the team. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 and continues to play for the franchise.