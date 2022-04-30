"We finally got to meet our little guy, Cameron Jaxson Hicks" - Cheyenne Woods and New York Yankees center fielder welcome baby boy, announce it on Instagram with a lovely picture

Cheyenne Woods, the wife of New York Yankees center-fielder Aaron Hicks, shared an adorable photo on Instagram announcing the birth of their son. Cheyenne captioned the IG photo with a message about how she had wished for this day her entire life and that it had finally arrived.

Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne Woods have named their newborn son Cameron Jaxson Hicks. Cameron was born on April 26, 2022.

"A day I dreamed of my entire life. April 26, 2022 we finally got to meet our little guy, Cameron Jaxson Hicks."

Cheyenne Woods also posted an IG story where Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees is seen bonding with his newborn.

Aaron Hicks of Yankees holding his newborn in his arms. How sweet!

In February 2022, Cheyenne Woods had revealed her pregnancy. The golfer had uploaded a photo of herself kissing her husband Aaron, who had his hand on her baby bump.

The news of Woods' pregnancy came after she and Hicks announced their engagement in October 2021. Cheyenne, a professional golfer, confirmed her engagement with a photo of her new diamond ring on Instagram.

Hicks first met Woods in early 2020, when she interviewed him for her podcast "Birdies Not BS." They started dating in the Spring of 2020.

Egotastic! @egotastic

egotasticsports.com/yankees-of-aar… ICYMI: Yankees OF Aaron Hicks is Reportedly Dating Tiger Woods’ Niece, LPGA Golfer Cheyenne Woods @EgotasticSports ICYMI: Yankees OF Aaron Hicks is Reportedly Dating Tiger Woods’ Niece, LPGA Golfer Cheyenne Woods @EgotasticSports egotasticsports.com/yankees-of-aar…

"ICYMI: Yankees OF Aaron Hicks is Reportedly Dating Tiger Woods’ Niece, LPGA Golfer Cheyenne Woods" - Egotastic

Cheyenne Woods & Aaron Hicks of New York Yankees surprised their fans with marriage after the announcement of pregnancy

To everyone's surprise, four days after the announcement of her pregnancy, Woods shared that she had, in fact, married Hicks on February 2, 2022. Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne Woods married in an outdoor wedding in Arizona.

"2•2•22 🤍 a day we will never forget." - Cheyenne Woods

Aaron Hicks was placed on the paternity list since he was expecting his first child with his wife Cheyenne Woods, a professional golfer and Tiger Woods' niece. Aaron Hicks, the team's outfielder, has been reinstated off the paternity list. Following the birth of his child, Hicks missed three games with the Yankees.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach