Chicago Cubs Draft Picks 2023: Full list of Cubs selections

Chicago Cubs will go into the 2023 MLB Draft looking to strengthen their farm system with premier collegiate and High School talent. Chicago Cubs have $8,962,000 in their Bonus Pool and hold the 13th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Chicago Cubs Draft Picks by Round

Round 1, Pick 13

Compensation Pick 68

Round 3, Pick 81

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 149

Round 6, Pick 176

Round 7, Pick 206

Round 8, Pick 236

Round 9, Pick 266

Round 10, Pick 296

Round 11, Pick

Round 12, Pick

Round 13, Pick

Round 14, Pick

Round 15, Pick

Round 16, Pick

Round 17, Pick

Round 18, Pick

Round 19, Pick

Round 20, Pick

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Poll : 0 votes