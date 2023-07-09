Chicago Cubs Draft Picks 2023: Full list of Cubs selections

Chicago Cubs will go into the 2023 MLB Draft looking to strengthen their farm system with premier collegiate and High School talent. Chicago Cubs have $8,962,000 in their Bonus Pool and hold the 13th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft.
Chicago Cubs Draft Picks by Round
- Round 1, Pick 13
- Compensation Pick 68
- Round 3, Pick 81
- Round 4, Pick 113
- Round 5, Pick 149
- Round 6, Pick 176
- Round 7, Pick 206
- Round 8, Pick 236
- Round 9, Pick 266
- Round 10, Pick 296
- Round 11, Pick
- Round 12, Pick
- Round 13, Pick
- Round 14, Pick
- Round 15, Pick
- Round 16, Pick
- Round 17, Pick
- Round 18, Pick
- Round 19, Pick
- Round 20, Pick
