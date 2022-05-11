Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th | MLB Season 2022

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks square off in a series opener this Friday in the desert. The Cubs have lost six out of their past seven games, largely due to their lack of offense. In these seven games, the Cubs have averaged just 2.42 runs per game.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the hottest teams in baseball as of late. Arizona has won seven out of their last eight games and are now above .500 with a record of 17-14. With the Chicago Cubs struggling, can they manage to win against the red-hot Diamondbacks? All of this and more ahead of Friday's game.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Chicago Cubs Team Preview

The Chicago Cubs started the season with a record of 6-4 and have since looked like the rebuilding team that many thought they would be. Since the 10th game of the regular season, the Cubs have gone 4-15, which has put them nine games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

At the moment, the Cubs are dealing with a number of injuries that are affecting their daily lineup. Last night, Seiya Suzuki was scratched from the lineup after experiencing right ankle soreness, Suzuki is expected to return to the lineup soon and is still available as a pinch hitter.

Nick Magridal and Michael Hermosillo have been placed on the 10-day IL ahead of the series on the West Coast. Marcus Stroman, Andrelton Simmons, Clint Frazier, Alec Mills, David Bote, and Adbert Alzolay are all notable players who are on the Cubs' current injury list. The Cubs will have to manage without these key players, and this will give opportunities to younger prospects to make an impression with the big league club.

One positive for the Cubs is that starting pitcher Wade Miley returned and made his Cubs debut this week. The veteran left-hander will certainly give the team much-needed depth in their rotation.

Key Player: Seiya Suzuki

One bright note for the Cubs has been rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki has four home runs and 16 RBIs with a very solid .845 OPS. The potential NL Rookie of the Year is surely a piece the Cubs are hoping to build around for the future. Not only has his offense been stellar to start the season, but he has also shown how good he is defensively.

Chicago Cubs Predicted Lineup

The Chicago Cubs predicted lineup for Friday night's game can be seen below.

1 Rafael Ortega, DH 2 Seiya Suzuki, RF 3 Ian Happ, LF 4 Willson Contreras, C 5 Jonathan Villar, 2B 6 Alfonso Rivas, 1B 7 Jason Heyward, CF 8 Patrick Wisdom, 3B 9 Nico Hoerner, SS

Arizona Diamondbacks Team Preview

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the more surprising teams in all of baseball. The team lost over 100 games a season ago but have looked much improved to start the season.

The Diamondbacks have won seven out of their last eight games and are three games above .500. That puts them just 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Daulton Varsho has been great in their lineup, leading the team in home runs with six.

Diamondbacks pitching is what has stood out the most and is the main reason why they sit above .500. Madison Bumgarner and Merrill Kelly look like potential All-Stars as both have ERA's under 2. Merrill Kelly's 1.22 ERA is good enough for third in all of baseball.

Key Player: Christian Walker

Christian Walker is a key player for the Diamondbacks in this one. Walker is tied for the team lead in home runs with six but is batting just .192. The slugging first baseman will be a key contributor for the rest of the season if they want to remain in the playoff mix.

Arizona Diamondbacks Predicted Lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Daulton Varsho, CF 2 Pavin Smith, RF 3 Ketel Marte, 2B 4 Christian Walker, 1B 5 Seth Beer, DH 6 Nick Ahmed, SS 7 Geraldo Perdomo, 3B 8 David Peralta, LF 9 Jose Herrera, C

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Match Prediction

This is an enticing matchup between the two teams that are currently rebuilding. With Arizona winning seven out of their last eight games and playing at home, where they hold a record of 9-8, it would be wise to favor the home team in this one against a struggling Cubs team. Final score: Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 2.

Where to Watch Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

The game can be seen exclusively on Apple TV+. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

