Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: Opening Day lineup predictions - April 7, 2022 | MLB 2022

As we rapidly approach the Opening Day for the 2022 MLB season on April 7th, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs are preparing for this divisional face-off. After winning the National League Central in 2021, the Milwaukee Brewers are poised for a great season in 2022 behind stars Corbin Burns and Christian Yelich.

The Chicago Cubs are the inverse, finishing fourth in the division in 2021. They will look to bounce back and compete for a wild card playoff appearance as their 2016 World Series victory is deep in the rearview mirror. Many of those players have departed the franchise.

These two teams, with vastly different trajectories and expectations, will battle on April 7, 2022, at 2:20 PM EST.

Milwaukee Brewers players to watch

While his numbers have not been eye-popping in recent years, look for Christian Yelich to have a bounce back year with the Brewers as the two-time All-Star and former MVP looks to re-establish himself as one of the game's best. The Brewers may not have made a splash acquisition in the offseason, but they still have one of the strongest rosters in baseball.

Nobody is more excited for the Brewers' upcoming season than Christian Yelich, as he stated on Twitter.

"Run it back" - @ Christian Yelich

Expect right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff to start for the Brewers on Opening Day

Star Pitcher Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff has started the last two consecutive Opening Days. I expect that to continue for this rising star who had a stellar 2.56 ERA in 2021.

Chicago Cubs took improved lineup in offseason

While the Chicago Cubs no longer have a championship caliber roster, the addition of Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki invigorated the fanbase with hope. Suzuki was highly sought after by teams across the league before landing with the Cubs on a 5-year, $85 million deal. The Cubs have high expectations for Suzuki as he hopes to start the season running on Opening Day 2022 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs are excitedly preparing for the 2022 season as expressed via a tweet.

"Play Ball" - @ Chicago Cubs

Look for Marcus Stroman to start Cubs season on the mound

Marcus Stroman perpares to make his Cubs debut

I would expect Marcus Stroman, one of the top pitchers in the MLB, to be the Opening Day pitcher as the Cubs look to start 2022 with a win.

Opening Day is one of the most glorious days on the sports calendar. This National League Central matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will be one of the highlights.

