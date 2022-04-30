Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction & Match Preview - May 1st | MLB Regular Season 2022

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers play the last game of a three-game series this Sunday. The Brewers will look to grow their lead in the division over the Cubs, whereas the Cubs will look to get back in the division race after dropping seven out of their last nine games.

The crowd at American Family Field will surely be filled with both Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs fans as the two cities are very close to each other. Let's preview everything you need to know for the final game in the series in Milwaukee.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, May 1, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Chicago Cubs Team Preview

Ian Happ (center), Jason Heyward (left), and Seiya Suzuki (right) celebrate after an Opening Day victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Chicago Cubs enter the weekend series losing seven out of their last nine games. The team currently has a record of 8-11 and sit 4.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

The Cubs are a young up-and-coming team that is looking to take the next step after losing several key pieces from their playoff runs of 2015-2020.

"Seiya Suzuki has landed. His first @MLB home run has not." - @ Chicago Cubs

Rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been a bright spot for the rebuilding Cubs team. Suzuki is currently batting .312 with four home runs and 14 RBIs. Suzuki's OBP of .434 is among the top in the National League.

Key Player - Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman pitches during a Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago Cubs game.

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs in this game. The All-Star signed with the team this offseason from the New York Mets. In his first four starts with his new team, Stroman has compiled a 0-3 record with an abismal 6.98 ERA. Stroman will look to get his season back on track in Milwaukee this upcoming Sunday.

Chicago Cubs Predicted Lineup

The Chicago Cubs predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Rafael Ortega, DH 2 Seiya Suzuki, RF 3 Ian Happ, LF 4 Willson Contreras, C 5 Jonathan Villar, 2B 6 Alfonso Rivas, 1B 7 Jason Heyward, CF 8 Patrick Wisdom, 3B 9 Nico Hoerner, SS

The Cubs lineup will be put to the test against arguably the best pitcher in baseball, Corbin Burnes. Burnes is the reigning National League Cy Young winner.

Milwaukee Brewers Team Preview

The Brewers celebrate a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a great start to their 2022 season, leading the NL Central with a 13-7 record. The team has continued their stellar pitching from a season ago. All-Stars Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff appear not to have missed a beat since last season as they continue to carry the Brewers atop the NL Central.

One thing the Brewers have continued to struggle with is their offense. There is not one player on the active roster with a batting average above .300. Former NL MVP Christian Yelich is off to a slow start in 2022. If the Brewers want to make the postseason, they will need Yelich to pick up some production.

Key Player - Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes pitches during a Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers game.

The key player in this game is last year's Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. In Burnes' first four starts, he has compiled a record of 1-0 with a 1.75 ERA.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



A good look at how much ground those pitches cover. Corbin Burnes, 96mph Two Seamer and 94mph Cutter, Overlay.A good look at how much ground those pitches cover. Corbin Burnes, 96mph Two Seamer and 94mph Cutter, Overlay.A good look at how much ground those pitches cover. 😯 https://t.co/nohUVjaygs

"Corbin Burnes, 96mph Two Seamer and 94mph Cutter, Overlay. A good look at how much ground those pitches cover." - @ Rob Friedman

Burnes has an impressive 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings so far. Here, watch Burnes throw two filthy pitches.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Kolten Wong, 2B 2 Willy Adames, SS 3 Christian Yelich, LF 4 Andrew McCutchen, DH 5 Rowdy Tellez, 1B 6 Hunter Renfroe, RF 7 Omar Navarez, C 8 Lorenzo Cain, CF 9 Jace Peterson, 3B

Cubs vs. Brewers Match Prediction

It seems like the Cubs and Brewers games are always competitive, no matter what the records for each team are. In this particular game, with the Cubs starting the struggling Marcus Stroman and the Brewers going with Ace Corbin Burnes, take the Brewers in this one. Final score: Brewers 4, Cubs 1.

Where to watch Cubs vs. Brewers

The game can be seen on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisonsin, and MLB.tv.

