Laurence Holmes criticized Alex Rodriguez's on-air persona during ESPN's coverage of the London Series. He speculated that bringing the element of the rivalry was part of ESPN's decision to send Kay and Rodriguez to London for the assignment. To accomplish his duties for FOX Sports, Rodriguez was present.

After all, over the years, Kay has frequently called games involving the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. This made managers believe he would be the ideal choice for the National League Central matchup, perhaps. Additionally, Rodrguez was a part of the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast booth before Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Pérez redesigned it before the 2017 season.

Dan Bernstein, Midday's co-host, said, “Sunday was unconsumable [sic]. It was just in a front, and I always say this; it’s a simple rule in broadcasting, specifically sports broadcasting. The lowest possible bar – don’t make people dumber about the sport, and that broadcast and A-Rod fails in that regard. He actively will make you dumber about baseball.”

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals split their weekend series at London Stadium. They maintained Major League Baseball's efforts to grow and promote baseball globally.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter enjoy the streets of London

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, two former New York Yankees, are having a good time together in London. The MLB stars enjoyed themselves while ambling through London before the MLB's international series. A-Rod shared a few images of Jeter, former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz, and sports analyst Kevin Burkhardt in London.

The announcing duties for the series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals were handled by MLB celebrities. MLB clubs will play their games in Europe for the second time after a three-year hiatus. It was also Alex's first assignment following the holiday break and Jeter's first commitment as a professional in years.

