Chicago White Sox fans react to Tony La Russa's health conditions hindering him from managing: "Not a huge fan, but props to him for owning it" , "At least he accepted it and didn’t dance around it"

Earlier today, the Chicago White Sox announced that manager Tony La Russa would not be returning as manager for next season. The announcement mentioned that La Russa would be stepping down due to health issues. However, in his statement, he did discuss the looming cloud over the White Sox. He mentioned that it was his fault for the White Sox's struggles this season.

"Our record is proof. I did not do my job." Statement from Tony La Russa, who announces he's stepping down due to health issues, but also adds:"Our record is proof. I did not do my job." https://t.co/k8pRxmpa8W

It is no surprise to anyone that the Chicago White Sox had a very disappointing season this year. After winning the American League Central last season, the White Sox are just 80-80 on the year currently. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs, with the Cleveland Guardians winning the AL Central.

Outside of some key players getting injured throughout the season, most of the blame was put on Tony La Russa. Many fans were critical of La Russa's managerial decisions and believed he was dragging the team down.

Efrain Villalobos @GodbodeEv @JRFegan That's the best news for ChiSox fans. He was horrible and showed the game has passed him by. He couldn't manage a team, made countless poor decisions, and was just flat out bad. @JRFegan That's the best news for ChiSox fans. He was horrible and showed the game has passed him by. He couldn't manage a team, made countless poor decisions, and was just flat out bad.

Seth Pudenz @pudy03 @JRFegan Should have never been hired in the first place @JRFegan Should have never been hired in the first place

However, some fans did show their respect after La Russa mentioned his health concerns, forcing him to stop managing. He also took accountability for the White Sox when he said, "Our record is proof. I did not do my job."

Mark Czajkowski @Mark_Marco_C @JRFegan Tony La Russa was and is such a class act. @JRFegan Tony La Russa was and is such a class act.

Jay Quintana @jayquintana_jr @JRFegan Not a huge fan, but props to him for owning it. @JRFegan Not a huge fan, but props to him for owning it.

Coming into this season, the White Sox were expected to possibly go on a World Series run in the MLB. However, this was not the case at all for Chicago.

What happened to the Chicago White Sox?

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers

Prior to the start of the season, the Chicago White Sox were expected to be one of Major League Baseball's top teams. In 2021, Chicago won 93 games and played an overall stellar season. They finished at the top of the American League Central and ultimately won the division. Despite losing in the ALDS to the Houston Astros, the White Sox looked like a young and promising squad.

This past offseason was interesting for the Chicago White Sox. They let their ace Carlos Rodon walk in free agency for the San Francisco Giants. Chicago then made a couple small moves, shoring up their rotation and their bench. The White Sox appeared to be ready to make their next jump this season.

However, the exact opposite happened for the White Sox this season. The team hovered around .500 for the majority of the season, unable to get hot. Luckily, they were still in the division hunt for a while because of the weak AL Central. The Cleveland Guardians then had a red-hot September, causing the White Sox's playoff hopes to crumble.

Ventura23 @ChiSox_Hawks @JRFegan Respect Tony for saying that. It’s FAR from all his fault this team is stinking. The players need to be held more accountable than Tony. He is not the one out playing. @JRFegan Respect Tony for saying that. It’s FAR from all his fault this team is stinking. The players need to be held more accountable than Tony. He is not the one out playing.

Now only one can wonder what is next for the team. With some of their players aging, time might be starting to run out for the squad. Do they try again next year, or will we see a complete overhaul of the team?

