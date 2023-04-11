For the Chicago White Sox, Tim Anderson represents the very best of what the lineup has to offer. However, it is now looking as though fans will need to make do without their award-winning shortstop.

A 2013 first-rounder, Anderson has been a regular on the White Sox roster since the 2016 season. A career .288 hitter, he has a Silver Slugger and two All-Star Awards to his name.

On April 11, the Chicago White Sox announced that Anderson would be out for 2-4 weeks with a sprained knee. Anderson, 29, was placed on the 10-day IL.

"Prior to tonight's game at Minnesota, the #WhiteSoxplaced shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte" - Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson's injury came during the Sox's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on April 10. Heading into the first game without Anderson, the Twins have a 1.5 lead over the White Sox in the AL Central.

Fans are understandably very nervous for their team now that Anderson has been sidelined. The team notably lost former MVP Jose Abreu in the offseason, with the first baseman signing a 3-year deal with the Houston Astros.

Currently with a record of 5-6, fans think that the White Sox would do well to hold on to a similar winning percentage in Anderson's absence. The team spent more time with a .500 record than any other in 2022 and even finished with a record of 81-81.

Anderson's replacement at shortstop will be 23-year-old Venezuelan prospect Lenyn Sosa. Sosa played 11 games for the Chicago White Sox last season, hitting .114/.149/.229, which does not exactly get White Sox fans buzzing about his arrival in the lineup.

Tim Anderson's injury puts his rebound year at some serious risk

At the time of his injury, Tim Anderson had appeared in every single White Sox game this season. The Alabama native only played 79 games last season, but after hitting .301/.339/.395 with six home runs and 25 RBIs, he was selected for his second All-Star game.

Anderson's 2023 season was looking to be a big rebound for the star after injuries and personal issues marred his season last year. Now, all that White Sox fans can hope for is that their star shortstop makes a speedy recovery and will be ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as he can.

