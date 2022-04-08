Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 8th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Chicago White Sox travel to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Tigers on April 8, in what is the first game for each of these teams and a chance to test each other in an American League Central clash. The Chicago White Sox won the division in 2021. If they intend to repeat as AL Central champions, they will need to take care of business against the Detroit Tigers.

The Chicago White Sox have been heralded as having one of the best pitching staffs in 2022, and will get the opportunity to prove it immediately. Lance Lynn was a Cy Young Award candidate and All-Star in 2021. If he continues to play at the same high level in 2022, he can achieve that again. Lance Lynn is out injured to start the season but hopes to rejoin the team soon.

The Detroit Tigers struggled in 2021, finishing third in the division. Having spent the last seven seasons in mediocrity, it's difficult for fans of the team to get their hopes up. There are bright spots to look forward to in 2022, such as Jeimer Candelario and his continued growth. If they can start the season with a win against a division rival, the fans might just start to get hopeful.

Chicago White Sox Injury Report

The team from the Windy City have a significant amount of injured pitchers.

Player Name Status Reason Yermin Mercedes Out Hand Injury Garrett Crochet Day-to-Day Elbow Injury Lance Lynn Out Knee Injury Joe Kelly Out Biceps Injury

Hopefully the staff recover quickly and are able to start contributing as soon as possible.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report

The Detroit Tigers have had some bad fortune regarding injuries recently.

Player Name Status Reason Derek Hill Out Hamstring Injury Andrew Chafin Out Groin Injury Kyle Funkhouser Out Back Injury Spencer Turnbull Out Elbow Injury Jake Rogers Out Forearm Injury Jose Cisnero Out Unspecified Injury

Numerous pitchers and players who could be on the active roster to start the 2022 season, will instead be out quite some time.

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Predicted Batting Orders

Long time Dodger has joined Chicago

Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson, SS Luis Robert, OF Jose Abreu, 1B Yoan Moncada, 3B Eloy Jimenez, OF Yasmani Grandal, C A.J. Pollock, OF Gavin Sheets, DH Josh Harrison, 2B

A.J. Pollock will look to impress in his debut with the team after being traded from the LA Dodgers. Jose Abreu will also be looked on to generate offense in this road game.

Javier Baez representing Puerto Rico

Detroit Tigers

Akil Baddoo, OF Robbie Grossman, OF Javier Baez, SS Austin Meadows, OF Miguel Cabrera, DH Jeimer Candelario, 3B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C

This has the potential to be a strong lineup in 2022, headlined by Javier Baez and Miguel Cabrera, who are both expected to perform at a high level this season.

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotation

Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito leaving the White Sox mound

Lucas Giolito was selected to be the first starting pitcher of the season for Chicago. The former All-Star and Cy Young candidate looks to start the season with a win. Giolito pitched an ERA of 3.53 in 2021. If he can have similar success in 2022, this AL Central matchup could be a low-scoring affair.

Detroit Tigers

New Tigers Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez is taking the mound in Detroit to kick off the season. After struggling in 2021, he has a lot to prove. Eduardo Rodriguez pitched an ERA of 4.74 in 2021, significantly higher than his career average. If Eduardo Rodriguez can start the season with a strong performance, the team will have renewed confidence in his abilities.

The April 8 AL Central clash will be a fun one for both fan bases and could prove to be an early indicator of the strength of both teams for the 2022 MLB season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt