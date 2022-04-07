Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 8th | MLB Season 2022

With the MLB season here, there are many Opening Day matchups that are intriguing to preview. One of those matchups is between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers enter the 2022 MLB season with different expectations. The young White Sox squad are potential contenders in the American League this year after winning the AL Central a year ago. The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, are currently looking to compete in the AL Central after several years of rebuilding.

The Tigers and White Sox have made significant offseason moves. Let's see what to expect in tomorrow's game.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers| MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 8, 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Chicago White Sox Team Preview

The Chicago White Sox are among the top contenders in the American League this year. The team is coming off an AL Central Division title and are looking to repeat in 2022.

The Chicago White Sox have added veteran utility player Josh Harrison at second base. This is a needed replacement for Cesar Hernandez, who signed with the Washington Nationals this offseason.

The White Sox traded closer Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock. Pollock gives the White Sox another dangerous bat in the lineup and even more depth in the outfield.

Chicago White Sox Key Player: Luis Robert, OF

Luis Robert is one of the few young Chicago White Sox players poised to break out in 2022. Robert has been called one of the league's rising stars for quite some time. His growth last season proves why he is set to take off.

Injuries have been an issue with Robert, but if he can stay healthy, he could become one of the best young outfielders in baseball. Robert batted .338 with a .945 OPS. He also hit 13 home runs and 43 RBIs in just 68 games last season.

Chicago White Sox Predicted Lineup

The White Sox Opening Day lineup will look similar to last season with a couple notable additions and departures. The projected lineup can be seen below.

Tim Anderson, SS Luis Robert, OF Jose Abreu, 1B Yoan Moncada, 3B Eloy Jimenez, OF Yasmani Grandal, C AJ Pollock, OF Gavin Sheets, DH Josh Harrison, 2B

Look for the young Chicago White Sox lineup to improve even more from last season, with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert starting the season healthy. If the two players can stay healthy throughout the season, to go along with stars Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu, the White Sox will have one of the best offenses in baseball.

Detroit Tigers Team Preview

The Detroit Tigers enter the 2022 season coming off a momentum-building end to the 2021 regular season. The young Tigers team got off to a slow start a season ago, starting 9-24. However, they finished the season with a 68-61 record. Look for the Tigers to try and carry this momentum into the 2022 season.

The Detroit Tigers enter the 2022 MLB season with many offseason moves. Most notable are the signings of shortstop Javier Baez from the New York Mets and starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez from the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers Key Player: Javier Baez, SS

Javier Baez will be a key player to watch for the Detroit Tigers. Baez signed with the Detroit Tigers this offseason and is poised to lead the young Tigers squad.

Baez is one of the most exciting players in baseball. His power at the plate and defensive abilities are among the best for shortstops.

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have made many notable additions to their lineup this coming season. No addition will be greater than the signing of star shortstop Javy Baez. He will immediately be put in the middle of the lineup to go along with players like Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop. The recent addition of Austin Meadows from the Tampa Bay Rays makes this lineup even deeper and more dangerous.

Akil Baddoo, OF Robbie Grossman, OF Javier Baez, SS Austin Meadows, OF Jeimer Candelario, 3B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Miguel Cabrera, DH Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C

The Detroit Tigers are among the youngest teams in baseball and have shown signs of optimism for the future. Look for the Tigers to be one of the up-and-coming surprise teams in 2022 with the offseason additions they have made.

Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to start Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers. The signing of Eduardo Rodriguez was significant and gives the rotation more depth. Rodriguez will look to be the staff ace going into the 2022 season.

White Sox vs Tigers Match Prediction

This will be an exciting Opening Day matchup. The young Tigers lineup will challenge the favored White Sox, but the White Sox will ultimately prevail in a close one, 5-4.

Where to watch White Sox vs Tigers

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Chicago, and FOX (out of the market).

