Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - May 21st | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees will welcome the Chicago White Sox to the Bronx for the second game of their three-game series. After just one series, the two teams will face each other again, this time at the Yankee Stadium.

As a persistent theme for the 2022 regular season, the Yankees come in as the heavy favorites, as they boast a 28-9 record. The White Sox, meanwhile, after going on a mini-win streak, have struggled once again, losing six of their last 10 games.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 21, 1:05 PM EDT.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.

Chicago White Sox Preview

The Chicago White Sox are sputtering once again. Granted that most of their recent losses came at against the Yankees, they've just been beaten twice by their lowly division opponents, the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox are dealing with injury setbacks, with stars Lance Lynn and Eloy Jimenez still out.

The White Sox were the consensus top seed and division winner by experts heading into the new season. However, at the moment, they've surrendered top spot to the Minnesota Twins and are 3.5 games behind them. If they cannot find their bearings in the Bronx, they could be in for a rude awakening against the Yankees.

Key Player - Tim Anderson

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson

2021 All-Star Tim Anderson has literally been one of a few bright spots in the White Sox offense. Their battery crew is in the bottom five of almost all team batting metrics. In contrast, Anderson is hitting well. He carries a slash line of .338/.371/.489/.860 with four homers, five stolen bases and eight doubles on 45 base hits.

Anderson has been valiant in his efforts to drag his team and produce runs. He will hope he gets the necessary assistance from the lineup against a tough New York Yankees pitching crew.

Chicago White Sox Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Michael Kopech.

Tim Anderson, SS Yoan Moncada, 3B Jose Abreu, 1B Luis Robert, CF Yasmani Grandal, C Andrew Vaugh, LF Gavin Sheets, DH AJ Pollock, RF Josh Harrison, 2B

New York Yankees Preview

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball right now, bar none. They are still on top of the league with a 26-9 record, and the signs of them slowing down are few and far between.

The Yankees have been solid in both pitching and batting this season. With the White Sox offense struggling, it should be easy for them to sweep in this series. Look for the Yankees to neutralize the Chicago offense, that is if there is anything left of it.

Key Player - Aaron Judge

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge

Was there ever any doubt? Aaron Judge has been one of the key components of the high octane New York Yankees offense this season. He leads the majors in home runs with 14 and boasts a slash line of .306/.373/.672 with a league third-best 1.045 OPS on 41 base hits.

Judge is looking like an MVP favorite day by day. If he continues this momentum and keeps his health in check, he will be a favorite to win the award.

New York Yankees Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino.

DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, CF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Hicks, RF Joey Gallo, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees Prediction

The Chicago White Sox are in a rut. Even though their pitching has been above average in terms of league standards, they have failed to generate any firepower from the batting order.

This should be a rout for the Yankees, as they have the best pitching rotation and bullpen in the league at the moment. Collectively, they've only issued 101 earned runs for a total of 2.74 ERA, the best in the major leagues.

Where to follow White Sox vs Yankees?

Watch: NBCSCH (White Sox), YES Network, MLBN (out of market only).

Listen: WMVP 1000 AM (White Sox), WADO 1280, WFAN 660/101.9 FM (Yankees).

