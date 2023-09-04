Chipper Jones once embarked on deer hunting to quell pre-game jitters during the 1995 World Series: History of Braves' HOF's affinity for blood sport

Chipper Jones returned with the publication of his released book, Ballplayer, after quitting the game in 2012. Anything you didn't know about Chipper is suddenly public knowledge. In a shocking revelation, Jones admitted that before Game 1 of the 1995 World Series, when he could not rest, he took the only available relaxation measure by hunting deer.

He acknowledged that although it wasn't the best choice in the world, he was still a young man of 23. He struggled to fall asleep. Because he wasn't at the ballgame, he tossed and turned, lazed around the house, and acted cranky. He searched for something to do to pass the time, or that would temporarily divert his attention. He found that release in hunting.

He said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "I looked at my wife and I said, 'I’m going to go hunting.' And she was like, “Excuse me?"

Jones, who had a career, was arguably the best switch-hitter ever to play baseball.468 home runs were hit, and he had a 303 batting average. Whatever the cause, Jones seemed to take particular pleasure in destroying the New York Mets.

History of Chipper Jones in MLB

From 1993 until 2012, Chipper Jones played baseball (MLB) for the Atlanta Braves. The Braves selected Jones with the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft. Nine-time All-Star Jones took home the NL Most Valuable Player Award in 1999 and the NL Silver Slugger Award for third basemen in both years. He won the MLB batting title that season after batting .364 overall.

On June 28, 2013, the Braves inducted Jones into the team's Hall of Fame and retired his number 10. On July 29, 2018, in his first year of eligibility, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jones worked for ESPN in 2020 as a color analyst. He returned to the Braves in 2021 as an assistant hitting consultant.