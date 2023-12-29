“Chose baseball over UCL champ” - Fans troll Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema over past relationship with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies

The Seattle Mariners' young sensation, Julio Rodriguez, has made quite a buzz in the MLB ever since he made his debut in 2022. In his short span in the league, he has already made two All-Star selections and is turning out to be one of the key pieces for the club.

Off the field, he is currently dating Jordyn Huitema, who is a talented soccer player for Canada. Recently, on the occasion of his birthday, Huitema took to Instagram to wish Julio Rodriguez a happy 23rd birthday with the help of a series of photographs.

However, fans took this opportunity to mock Huitema over her past relationship with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

"She choosed baseball over UCL champion," one fan said.

Previously, Huitema dated Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies but had a fallout earlier in 2022. As per a report from Essentially Sports, the former couple met in 2017 when Davies was playing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Canada.

The following year, the pair moved to Europe, with Huitema playing for the Paris Saint-Germain while Davies signed with Bayern Munich. However, they ended their relationship in May 2022. Prior to that, there were rumors of alleged cheating allegations against Huitema as the reason for the fallout.

Amid this news, Davies came forward to clear the air and denied those rumors.

A bit about Julio Rodriguez's baseball career

In a short while, the Dominican player has made waves in the league. He signed as an international free agent for the Seattle Mariners in 2017. He made his major league debut on the opening day of the 2022 season.

As a rookie, Julio Rodriguez got selected for the 2022 All-Star game on the back of impressive hitting and eventually won the Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger awards. Last season, he again got selected for the All-Star game and won another Silver Slugger.

So far, he has a .279 batting average, 325 hits, 60 homers, 178 RBIs and 186 runs scored.

