"Chris Sale needs to be bubble wrapped" "So done with this dude" - Boston Red Sox fans left devastated after pitcher Chris Sale’s season-ending wrist injury

News just broke that Boston Red Sox star pitcher Chris Sale has broken his wrist, thus ending his season. Sale broke his wrist while riding his bike, making this yet another season riddled with injuries.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A year that Chris Sale would like to forget A year that Chris Sale would like to forget https://t.co/5cmGSpknqp

After missing the majority of the 2021 season and the start to this season, Sale finally returned to the Red Sox in July. Sale made just two starts this season, totaling up 5.2 innings pitched. In those 5.2 innings he had a 3.18 ERA and five strikeouts.

Since signing with the Red Sox during the 2016 off-season, Chris Sale has been somewhat of a disappointment. Although he had back-to-back Cy Young-caliber seasons in 2017 and 2018, he has barely played since.

Bruh @bruhmomento912 @TalkinBaseball_ More like four straight years Chris Sale would like to forget. Dude hasn’t been fully healthy since 2018 @TalkinBaseball_ More like four straight years Chris Sale would like to forget. Dude hasn’t been fully healthy since 2018

In 2019, Chris Sale started 25 games, below his usual, and posted a 4.40 ERA. He then did not play during the 2020 season and made just nine starts last year. This season saw him start just two games until his season ended with injury.

The past three years have been filled with injuries for Chris Sale. Since 2018, Sale has suffered three elbow injuries, and each has been season-ending. He also broke his pinky finger this season as well.

Ukraine Stan 🇺🇦 @BiggSmooth39 @TalkinBaseball_ First all, why is he riding a bike. When you’re healing from a broken pinky 🤦‍♂️ @TalkinBaseball_ First all, why is he riding a bike. When you’re healing from a broken pinky 🤦‍♂️

The fact that Chris Sale broke his wrist while riding a bike is somehow not too surprising. For someone as injury prone as Sale, fans are just tired of everything. The Red Sox gave him a $200+ million deal that lasts until after the 2025 season.

With the state the Boston Red Sox are in, this is the last thing fans wanted to hear. Boston is on a heavy downward spiral, and everyone is frustrated with the team right now.

Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox are in shambles

At the start of the season, the Boston Red Sox appeared to be a really solid team. Although the New York Yankees held a tight grip in the American League East, there was a point when Boston was in second place. Now, however, the Red Sox look like a completely different team.

soxbreakdown @BreakdownSox @TalkinBaseball_ Shit as a sox fan I wanna forget this season @TalkinBaseball_ Shit as a sox fan I wanna forget this season

The Red Sox currently sit at 54-56, last place in the AL East and 17 games out of first. They are even behind the Baltimore Orioles, who everyone expected to have 90+ losses.

After the most confusing trade deadline in recent history, where Boston refused to commit to buying or selling, they have no direction. It seems like Boston is going to fall out of the playoff race altogether, and they will be going home after September.

