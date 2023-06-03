Chris Sale Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for often injured ace

The Boston Red Sox placed Chris Sale on their injured list with shoulder inflammation on Friday. The injury was another setback for the veteran pitcher, who is attempting to re-establish himself as a regular for the team.

Unfortunately, this is the sixth season in a row that Sale has gone on Boston's injury list and the franchise might just consider cutting the 34-year-old from their future plans.

Here, we take a look at three potential landing spots for Sale if the Red Sox decide to trade the injury-prone flamethrower.

3 Landing Spots for Chris Sale

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale

#1. Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have had a miserable start to the 2023 season. Mark Kotsay's side is fifth in the AL West, having recorded just 12 wins while suffering 47 defeats.

The Athletics have virtually no chance of salvaging much from this season and they'll be looking to build for next season. Oakland could consider a move for Chris Sale as the pitcher will have ample time to recover from his injury before starting afresh in 2024.

#2. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have struggled to get things right this season. Matt Quatraro's side are fifth in the AL Central with 17 wins and 40 defeats.

However, Sale could prove to be a valuable asset for the Royals in guiding them on the right track. The seven-time All-Star can add provide some much-needed input for the youngsters on the team as well.

#3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look like a team that will challenge for the World Series this campaign. Dave Roberts' side are leading the NL West with 35 wins and 23 losses.

The Dodgers could use Sale as a potential backup if they qualify for the postseason. Being a World Series champion himself, the pitcher knows how to navigate a team through tricky situations.

