Barry Bonds was one of the most-feared hitters ever stepping into the box. You couldn't knock his bat-to-ball skills despite whatever you think about steroids. In his 22 years in the league, Bonds slashed .298/.444/.607.

After his playing career, he spent some time helping the Miami Marlins as their hitting coach. This was when he ran into a young Christian Yelich, who was looking to soak up any tips he could from one of the greatest hitters ever.

With the shift increasing in popularity at that time, Yelich was curious about Bonds' thoughts on the shift. Being as serious as he could be, the slugger answered that only true power hitters could.

"You can't catch it if it's in the water." - Barry Bonds when asked about the shift.

Barry Bonds was no stranger to getting shifted on throughout his career. If coaches could, they would put a couple of outfielders in the bleachers with the fans, as told by Cincinnati Reds coach Ray Knight.

Given his power to right field, many teams would shift their entire outfielder over to the right. They would give him room in left field if he chose to go the opposite way, which he could.

However, the easiest way to beat the shift, in the words of Bonds is to hit home runs. Nobody can do a thing when the ball goes over the wall, and nobody knows that more than Bonds. He's responsible for 35 balls entering the McCovey Cove at Oracle Park.

Barry Bonds was electric during his time in the league

Very few players have captured the entire league as Barry Bonds has when he destroyed baseballs for the San Francisco Giants. Much like Aaron Judge last season, everyone's attention was on Bonds when he stepped up to the plate.

But before Bonds turned into one of the greatest power hitters the league has seen, he was a five-tool player coming up. He was scouted as a player who could do it all. He could hit for contact and power, had a great glove, and had above-average speed. These type of players are what makes the game fun to watch.

Not many people remember Bonds during his early days, which is unfortunate. They only see him as a tank hitting no-doubt home runs to right field. While he was a great power hitter, he should be known for much more than that.

