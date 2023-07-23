Cincinnati Reds Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

Cincinnati has employed the most rookies of any Major League Baseball team. Reds general manager Nick Krall stated as much on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the Reds stretched their winning run to eleven games with an 8-6 victory over the Rockies. Among the newcomers is infielder Elly De La Cruz, one of the most interesting players to make his debut in recent years. The Reds also have Joey Votto, a six-time All-Star who is 39 years old but can still slug it.

