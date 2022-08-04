“Clean up your own s**t” - 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp shares screenshots of a heated conversation with former MLB star Jim Edmonds following wedding invitation drama

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds is "so angry" after Teddi Mellencamp, a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress, discussed his wedding invite with ex-wife Meghan King in a podcast edition of "Two T's In A Pod.”

The episode aired in July. Mellencamp and King both “cringed” over Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor’s wedding invitation. King also revealed that it slid into her social media DMs.

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe.” I just have to read it. It says, Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James Bond.”

Edmonds was certainly not happy about the leak and allegedly contacted Teddi Mellencamp to inquire about Meghan King's involvement. He claimed it was "impossible to comprehend" that she had one as it was intended for 18 close friends, as reported by “The U.S. Sun.”

Reality television star Teddi Mellencamp allegedly shared the text conversation on Instagram. "Ooof Jimmy is so angry," Mellencamp captioned her Instagram story.

The former MLB player got really upset and angry and wrote this to Mellencamp:

"Should 'clean up your own s**t' and 'stop worrying about other people before it comes back to bite you in the a**.'"

Mellencamp strengthened her position by writing something more on her Instagram story, with Demi Lovato’s hit “Sorry Not Sorry” playing in the background.

“If making a joke about an invite on a pod gets him this upset. Yikes."

“PSA to angry men. This ain’t it,” she continued. “For the record, I would have never shared those texts if he didn’t speak to me the way that he did on them. I was happy to apologize [and note that] his fiancée and I have aesthetic differences in invitations.”

One user shared Mellencamp's Instagram story on Twitter.

"Jimmy’s angry! #jimedmonds #RHOC #Bravo #RHOBH what a jerk to talk to any woman like that. Btw isn’t this marriage 4 or 5 now?" - Kay

Edmonds has not publicly addressed his alleged conversation with Teddi Mellencamp.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King split in 2019

The couple married in 2014 and broke up in 2019. Edmonds was accused of cheating on ex-wife Meghan King. He denied the allegations. He had been married twice previously.

Jim Edmonds is all set to tie the knot with Kortnie O'Connor. The couple announced their engagement in August 2021.

"We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays." - Jim Edmonds

Jim Edmonds, who is well renowned for his defensive skills, was a powerful hitter.

Jim Edmonds at an MLB game

He was popularly known as "Jimmy Baseball," "Jimmy Ballgame," and "The Jibmaster" among the St. Louis Cardinals supporters.

