"Clearly has to work on the mental side of the game" "I'll say he's thrown his last pitch in Cleveland" - MLB fans react to Cleveland Guardians' pitcher Zach Plesac's move to the IL after punching the mound

The Cleveland Guardians will be without Zach Plesac once again as the righty is heading to the IL. Plesac fractured his fifth metacarpal in his throwing hand. It is believed that he suffered this injury while punching the mound after giving up a home run in his last start.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Zach Plesac is out after breaking his finger punching the mound



He missed significant time last year after aggressively removing his shirt, and he was sent home in 2020 for violating Covid protocols



Plesac is going to miss a couple of starts for Cleveland, and that can really hurt them. They are in the middle of a tight battle for the lead in the AL Central. This is not the time for them to be losing one of their quality starting pitchers.

Casey Drottar @CDrottar19 I think Zach Plesac knew this one wasn't coming back I think Zach Plesac knew this one wasn't coming back https://t.co/8AeCdiuogq

This seems to be where Plesac injured his hand. As a pitcher, the one thing you can't do is hit things with your throwing hand. That is one part of a pitcher's body that they need to protect the most. With how often pitchers get injured nowadays, you can't take yourself out of the game like that.

TakeStock2021 @TakeStock2021 @JonHeyman I'll say he's throw his last pitch for Cleveland. How much of this nonsense can they tolerate? @JonHeyman I'll say he's throw his last pitch for Cleveland. How much of this nonsense can they tolerate?

This isn't the first time that Cleveland fans have had to deal with Zach Plesac spending time away from the team in an unconventional way. During the COVID season in 2020, Plesac and a teammate went out after curfew for dinner and socialized with some friends. Plesac was placed on the restricted list after that and was sent home by the club. Last season after a poor outing, Plesac aggressively took off his shirt and banged his thumb on a chair, causing him to fracture it.

MLB fans are starting to question if there is something going on with Zach Plesac that we don't see. It seems like he may be going through some mental challenges that he can't deal with. Other fans think that he could benefit from some anger management classes.

1. Is it worth having someone this volatile and self-destructive on the team.



Some fans think the Guardians should move on from Zach Plesac as a whole. Given how much time he has missed so far and the reasons for his absence, he hasn't brought much benefit to the club. He is a solid young pitcher, and Cleveland would definitely be able to get something back for him that would help the team.

Zach Plesac's finger injury doesn't help the Cleveland Guardians in their fight to win the AL Central

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox

The Cleveland Guardians sit in first place in the American League Central standings with a record of 68-62. They hold just a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins and a two-game lead over the Chicago White Sox. With these teams having, at least, one series against each other in September, this division will come down to the end of the season.

