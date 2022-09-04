"Clearly has to work on the mental side of the game" "I'll say he's thrown his last pitch in Cleveland" - MLB fans react to Cleveland Guardians' pitcher Zach Plesac's move to the IL after punching the mound

The Cleveland Guardians will be without Zach Plesac once again as the righty is heading to the IL. Plesac fractured his fifth metacarpal in his throwing hand. It is believed that he suffered this injury while punching the mound after giving up a home run in his last start.
Plesac is going to miss a couple of starts for Cleveland, and that can really hurt them. They are in the middle of a tight battle for the lead in the AL Central. This is not the time for them to be losing one of their quality starting pitchers.
This seems to be where Plesac injured his hand. As a pitcher, the one thing you can't do is hit things with your throwing hand. That is one part of a pitcher's body that they need to protect the most. With how often pitchers get injured nowadays, you can't take yourself out of the game like that.
This isn't the first time that Cleveland fans have had to deal with Zach Plesac spending time away from the team in an unconventional way. During the COVID season in 2020, Plesac and a teammate went out after curfew for dinner and socialized with some friends. Plesac was placed on the restricted list after that and was sent home by the club. Last season after a poor outing, Plesac aggressively took off his shirt and banged his thumb on a chair, causing him to fracture it.
MLB fans are starting to question if there is something going on with Zach Plesac that we don't see. It seems like he may be going through some mental challenges that he can't deal with. Other fans think that he could benefit from some anger management classes.
Some fans think the Guardians should move on from Zach Plesac as a whole. Given how much time he has missed so far and the reasons for his absence, he hasn't brought much benefit to the club. He is a solid young pitcher, and Cleveland would definitely be able to get something back for him that would help the team.
Zach Plesac's finger injury doesn't help the Cleveland Guardians in their fight to win the AL Central
The Cleveland Guardians sit in first place in the American League Central standings with a record of 68-62. They hold just a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins and a two-game lead over the Chicago White Sox. With these teams having, at least, one series against each other in September, this division will come down to the end of the season.